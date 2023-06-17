Dead – Death – Obituary News : Daniel Ellsberg, whistleblower of Vietnam War, dies at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Daniel Ellsberg, who passed away at the age of 92, was a whistleblower who risked everything to reveal the truth about the Vietnam War. His actions had a significant impact on American politics and led to a landmark First Amendment ruling by the Supreme Court. Ellsberg was a well-placed member of the government-military elite and had received the highest security clearances. However, his disillusionment with the Vietnam War led him to leak the Pentagon Papers, a 7,000-page Defense Department study of the US role in Indochina. The papers documented that the US had defied a 1954 settlement barring a foreign military presence in Vietnam and had secretly expanded the war to neighboring countries.

Ellsberg was born in Chicago in 1931, to Jewish parents who converted to Christian Science. His father was an unemployed engineer in the early years of the Great Depression, and the family later moved to suburban Detroit, where his father worked in a plant making B-24 bombers. In his teens, Ellsberg found himself in agreement with Harry Truman and other “Cold War liberals,” believing in civil rights and economic justice at home and containing the Soviet Union abroad.

Ellsberg was especially valued for his “talent for discretion” and was trusted by officials in Democratic and Republican administrations. However, he turned against the yearslong war in Vietnam and wanted to see the US out of the war. The Pentagon Papers had been commissioned in 1967 by then-Defense Secretary Robert S. McNamara, a leading public advocate of the war who wanted to leave behind a comprehensive history of the US and Vietnam and to help his successors avoid the kinds of mistakes he would only admit to long after.

Ellsberg’s decision to leak the papers had a significant impact on American politics. The papers were first published in The New York Times in June 1971, with The Washington Post, The Associated Press, and more than a dozen others following. Nixon himself was determined to punish Ellsberg and formed a renegade team of White House “plumbers,” endowed with a stash of White House “hush money” and the mission of preventing future leaks. Ellsberg faced trials in Boston and Los Angeles on federal charges for espionage and theft, with a possible sentence of more than 100 years.

Ellsberg was spared jail time in part because of Nixon’s rage and the excesses of those around him. The Boston case ended in a mistrial because the government wiretapped conversations between a defense witness and his attorney. Charges in the Los Angeles trial were dismissed after Judge Matthew Byrne learned that White House “plumbers” G. Gordon Liddy and E. Howard Hunt had burglarized the office of Ellsberg’s psychiatrist in Beverly Hills, California.

Ellsberg’s story was depicted in the 2009 documentary “The Most Dangerous Man in America: Daniel Ellsberg and the Pentagon Papers.” The movie had its West Coast premiere only a few blocks from the Rand Corp. headquarters in Santa Monica, Ellsberg’s former workplace. He sent college students with fliers to urge old colleagues to attend the screening, but none attended.

Ellsberg’s legacy as a whistleblower who risked everything to reveal the truth about the Vietnam War will be remembered for decades to come. His actions led to a landmark First Amendment ruling by the Supreme Court and inspired acts of retaliation by President Richard Nixon that helped lead to his resignation. Ellsberg embodied the individual of conscience — who answered only to his sense of right and wrong, even if the price was his own freedom.

Pentagon Papers Vietnam War Government transparency Whistleblower protection National Security leaks

News Source : euronews

Source Link :Vietnam War whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg dies at 92/