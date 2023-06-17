Dead – Death – Obituary News : Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked Pentagon Papers, dies at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Daniel Ellsberg, Whistleblower Who Leaked Pentagon Papers, Dies at 92

Daniel Ellsberg, the renowned whistleblower who leaked the Pentagon Papers to the US media in 1971, has died at the age of 92. Ellsberg was a military analyst who revealed that successive US administrations had lied to the American public about the Vietnam War. The leak, which contained 7,000 classified pages, demonstrated that the conflict was unwinnable, contrary to the public assertions of US government officials. Ellsberg was charged under America’s Espionage Act but the case ended in a mistrial in 1973.

Ellsberg’s actions changed public perceptions of the Vietnam War and he continued his activism throughout his life, repeatedly criticising US interventions overseas, particularly in Afghanistan and Iraq. He was also a staunch anti-nuclear weapons campaigner and in 2017, published a book about the nuclear threat titled The Doomsday Machine: Confessions of a Nuclear War Planner. Ellsberg continued his activism even after his diagnosis with terminal pancreatic cancer in February, speaking to reporters about the continuing threat of nuclear war.

Ellsberg’s last months were well spent, according to his family, despite his illness. “Hot chocolate, croissants, cake, poppyseed bagels, and lox gave him extra pleasure in these final months,” his wife Patricia, sons Robert and Michael, and daughter Mary said in a statement. Ellsberg’s family also described him as a “patriotic truth-teller, an antiwar activist, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, a dear friend to many, and an inspiration to countless more. He will be dearly missed by all of us.”

Ellsberg’s legacy continues to inspire those who believe in the power of whistleblowers to change public perceptions and hold governments accountable. His actions demonstrated the importance of transparency and the need for citizens to challenge their governments when they believe they are acting against the public interest. As Ellsberg himself said, “The most dangerous man in the world is the one who is willing to think and act for himself.”

Daniel Ellsberg Pentagon Papers Whistleblower Vietnam War Government secrecy

News Source : Malay Mail

Source Link :Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg dead at 92/