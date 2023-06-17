Dead – Death – Obituary News : Daniel Ellsberg’s Death: How Did the Pentagon Papers Whistleblower Pass Away?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Daniel Ellsberg Passes Away at 92

The news of Daniel Ellsberg’s death at the age of 92 has left his loved ones in deep grief and sadness. He was an American political activist and a well-known analyst of the United States military. His death news has made headlines on various news channels and is continuously circulating on social media platforms.

Ellsberg’s family shared the news of his passing in a statement, and his death has broken the hearts of his family, friends, and loved ones who are expressing their sorrow and sadness for his loss.

Cause of Death

Daniel Ellsberg passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023, at his home located in Kensington, California. He had been diagnosed with inoperable pancreatic cancer in February, which had progressed beyond medical treatment.

A Life of Accomplishments

Daniel Ellsberg was born on April 7, 1931, in Chicago, Illinois, United States. He completed his education at Harvard University, where he earned his AB and Ph.D. degrees. He also worked at RAND Corporation and was well-known for his contributions to the Pentagon Papers and the Ellsberg Paradox.

Ellsberg married twice and was the father of three children. He first married Carol Cummings in 1952, but the marriage ended in divorce in 1965. He then married Patricia Marx in 1970 and continued to lead a happy married life.

Ellsberg was a beloved member of his family, and his death has come as a shock to his loved ones. Tributes have flooded social media platforms, and many personalities have expressed their sorrow and sadness for his loss.

Final Rites

There is no information available about Ellsberg’s funeral or final rites events. The family has not shared any details regarding the same. Our sources are still on the way to fetch more information about his death, and we will update our article as soon as we have more details.

Ellsberg’s contributions to American politics and military analysis will always be remembered. His death has left a void in the hearts of his loved ones and the wider community. May his soul rest in peace.

Daniel Ellsberg death Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg legacy Vietnam War secrets National security leaks

News Source : Dekh News

Source Link :How Did Daniel Ellsberg Die? Pentagon Papers Whistleblower Passed Away at 92/