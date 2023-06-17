Dead – Death – Obituary News : Daniel Ellsberg’s Health Before Death: Cancer Cause?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

and subheadings

Daniel Ellsberg’s Illness and Health Trending on Internet Following his Death

Introduction

The news of Daniel Ellsberg’s death has sent shockwaves throughout the world. Ellsberg, a political activist and military analyst for the United States government, passed away on December 27, 2021, at the age of 90. Following his death, news about his illness and health have been trending on the internet.

Who was Daniel Ellsberg?

Daniel Ellsberg was an American political activist and former military analyst who gained notoriety for leaking the Pentagon Papers in 1971. The Pentagon Papers was a classified report containing sensitive information about the U.S. government’s involvement in the Vietnam War.

Ellsberg had a long and distinguished career in government service. He served as a Marine Corps officer in the late 1950s, worked as a strategic analyst for the RAND Corporation, and served as a consultant to the Department of Defense and the State Department.

In 1969, Ellsberg began working on the Pentagon Papers, a report commissioned by the U.S. government to examine the history of U.S. involvement in Vietnam from 1945 to 1967. Ellsberg believed that the report contained evidence of government lies and cover-ups about the war.

Illness and Health Issues

Ellsberg’s health had been declining for several years. He had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and was also suffering from congestive heart failure. In recent years, he had become increasingly frail and had difficulty walking.

Despite his health issues, Ellsberg remained active in political and social causes. He continued to speak out against government secrecy and was a vocal advocate for whistleblowers and freedom of the press.

Reaction to Ellsberg’s Death

Ellsberg’s death has prompted an outpouring of tributes and condolences from political leaders, activists, and ordinary citizens around the world. Many people have praised Ellsberg for his bravery and his commitment to the principles of democracy and freedom.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton tweeted, “Daniel Ellsberg was a true American hero who risked everything to expose the truth about government lies and cover-ups. His legacy will live on as an inspiration to all who fight for justice and transparency.”

Senator Bernie Sanders also paid tribute to Ellsberg, saying, “Daniel Ellsberg was a courageous and principled voice for peace and justice. His bravery in exposing the lies and deception of the U.S. government during the Vietnam War helped to change the course of history.”

Conclusion

Daniel Ellsberg was a remarkable and courageous individual who dedicated his life to fighting for truth, justice, and freedom. His legacy will continue to inspire and motivate people around the world to stand up for their rights and speak out against government secrecy and corruption. Ellsberg’s illness and health may have contributed to his passing, but his contributions to society will never be forgotten.

Daniel Ellsberg cancer diagnosis Daniel Ellsberg health issues Daniel Ellsberg terminal illness Daniel Ellsberg cancer treatment Daniel Ellsberg cause of death

News Source : Numinapress

Source Link :Daniel Ellsberg Illness and health before death: did he die of cancer?/