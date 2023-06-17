Dead – Death – Obituary News : Daniel Ellsberg’s Personal Life: Death, Age, Family

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Daniel Ellsberg: The Whistleblower Who Exposed Government Deception

On June 16, 2023, the world lost a brave whistleblower and anti-war activist, Daniel Ellsberg. He passed away at his home in Kensington, California, at the age of 92.

The Life and Legacy of Daniel Ellsberg

Daniel Ellsberg was born on April 7, 1931, in Chicago, Illinois. He studied at Harvard University, where he earned his B.A. in Economics in 1952 and his Ph.D. in Economics in 1959. After graduation, he served as a Marine Corps officer and later worked for the RAND Corporation as a military analyst.

In the late 1960s, Ellsberg became increasingly disillusioned with the Vietnam War and decided to take action. He leaked the Pentagon Papers, a top-secret study of the Vietnam War, to The New York Times and other newspapers in 1971. The papers revealed that the US government had been lying to the public about the war for years, and that the war was far more costly than the public had been led to believe.

The leak of the Pentagon Papers was a watershed moment in American history. It exposed government deception and helped to turn public opinion against the war. It also led to a landmark Supreme Court case, New York Times Co. v. United States, which upheld the right of the press to publish classified information in the public interest.

Ellsberg’s act of whistleblowing came at great personal risk. He was charged with espionage and theft of government property, which could have led to a sentence of up to 115 years in prison. However, the charges were eventually dropped due to government misconduct, including illegal wiretapping and the breaking into Ellsberg’s psychiatrist’s office in an attempt to discredit him.

Ellsberg’s courage and integrity inspired many others to speak out against government lies and corruption. He continued to be an outspoken opponent of nuclear weapons and a champion of whistleblowers throughout his life.

The Legacy of Daniel Ellsberg Today

Ellsberg’s legacy continues to resonate today, especially in the era of government secrecy and surveillance. His whistleblowing exposed the dangers of unchecked government power and the importance of a free press to hold those in power accountable. His example has inspired countless others to speak out against government wrongdoing, from Chelsea Manning to Edward Snowden.

Ellsberg’s work also highlights the need for transparency and accountability in government. As he once said, “The public is lied to every day by the President, by his spokespeople, by his officers. If you can’t handle the thought that the President lies to the public for all kinds of reasons, you couldn’t stay in the government at that level.”

His message is more important now than ever. In an era of fake news, propaganda, and government secrecy, whistleblowers like Ellsberg remind us of the importance of truth-telling and the courage it takes to speak truth to power.

In Conclusion

Daniel Ellsberg was a true hero who risked everything to expose government deception. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come to stand up for truth, justice, and peace. He will be deeply missed, but his spirit will live on in the hearts of all those who believe in the power of whistleblowing and the importance of a free and open society.

