Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Dannii Erskine Death Hoax Debunked by Family” (47 characters)

Did Dannii Erskine Fake Her Own Death?

The world was shocked when news of former Bride and Prejudice Australia star Dannii Erskine’s death broke last month. The reality star’s social media account posted a statement announcing her passing, with her family later revealing she had been involved in a car accident with an ‘intoxicated’ driver. However, recent reports suggest that Erskine may have faked her own death.

The police and coroner have no record of her death.

As reported by SoDramatic!, Victoria Police and the Coroner’s Court of Victoria have no records of Dannii Erskine’s death. The police said there had been ‘no fatal or serious collisions in North Melbourne in the past month’, in the area where the accident was said to have happened. A spokesperson for the coroner also told the publication that they ‘do not have a record of the death of Dannii Erskine’.

Funeral details were sent before her supposed death.

Several of Erskine’s family and friends have shared a text message they received with details of her funeral. The message claimed to be from Mornington Peninsula Funerals and outlined the details of a ceremony set to be held on May 16. However, the funeral home has no funerals booked for that date, or anyone called Dannii Erskine.

Erskine’s family and friends deny the allegations.

Despite these reports, Erskine’s family and friends have come forward to deny the allegations that she faked her own death. Her partner, Jacob Hazell, shared a post on Instagram saying, “I can assure everyone Dannii is not alive and well, and this is not some sick joke or attention-seeking behavior as some are suggesting. This is real life, and it’s a living nightmare for me and Dannii’s family.”

Erskine’s sister, Sarah, also took to Instagram to address the rumors, saying, “I can’t believe I have to even make a post like this. My heart is broken, and for people to even think that Dannii would do this is beyond me. It’s disgusting and hurtful.”

The truth remains unclear.

The truth about Dannii Erskine’s death remains unclear, with conflicting reports and allegations. While some speculate that she faked her own death, her family and friends deny these claims. It is possible that there was a mistake with the reporting of her death, or that there is more to the story than what has been revealed so far.

Regardless of what happened, it is important to remember that this situation has caused immense pain and grief for those who knew and loved Dannii Erskine. Our thoughts are with her family and friends during this difficult time.

News Source : news.knowledia.com

Source Link :Family shut down Dannii Erskine death hoax claims/