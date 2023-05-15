Dead – Death – Obituary News : Dannii Erskine denies death hoax in car crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Dannii Erskine denies faking her own death after ‘cruel’ hoax

Bride and Prejudice star, Dannii Erskine, has opened up about the ‘horrible’ ordeal she faced last month, after being wrongly reported dead, only to reveal a week later that she was alive and well.

The cruel prank

Speaking to Daily Mail, outside her residence in Rosebud on the Mornington Peninsula, Dannii disclosed that an obsessed fan from the Geelong region had orchestrated the entire cruel prank. According to Dannii, the fan hacked into her social media accounts and posted a death notice, along with funeral details, leaving her family and friends in a state of shock and distress.

The role of a former moderator

The shocking ordeal for star who was wrongly reported as dead took an even stranger turn when a person claiming to be her sister “confirmed” her death via email to a reality TV podcast. Dannii believes that the same woman who hacked into her social media accounts and started the hoax was behind the email. The email claimed that she died in a car accident caused by a drunk driver on April 28. She suspects the woman was a former moderator of a Facebook group she started years ago but cannot reveal her name for legal reasons.

Dannii’s anger towards her ex-husband

Dannii expressed her anger towards her ex-husband, Denton Ansley, whom she has had no communication with for the past 18 months, for speaking out before confirming whether she was actually dead. In a heated statement, she shared that she was particularly “disgusted” with Denton’s actions, which only added to the confusion and pain caused by the hoax.

“I am disgusted in my husband – my ex-husband, sorry – for the way he’s gone and spoken about me. I would never, in my entire life, if the tables reversed, do that to somebody,” she said.

The emotional toll of the hoax

The hoax had a profound emotional impact on Dannii, who revealed that she had to receive medical attention as a result of the stress and anxiety caused by the incident. She also shared that she has received numerous messages of support from fans and well-wishers.

“I’m just trying to take it one day at a time,” she said. “I’m just trying to stay positive and focus on my family and my health.”

Dannii’s message to her fans

Dannii also had a message for her fans, urging them to be cautious of what they read online and to not believe everything they see.

“I just want to say to everyone out there, please don’t believe everything that you read or see on social media,” she said. “There are people out there who will do anything for attention, and this is a prime example of that.”

The aftermath

Dannii’s ordeal has brought attention to the issue of online harassment and the need for increased measures to protect individuals from cyberbullying and stalking. It also highlights the importance of verifying information before sharing it, especially on social media.

While the incident has been traumatic for Dannii, she remains grateful for the support she has received and is determined to move forward.

“I just want to thank everyone who has reached out to me and shown me so much kindness and love during this difficult time,” she said. “I’m going to take some time to focus on my recovery and my family, but I will be back stronger than ever.”

