Danny Patton Obituary: A Life Remembered

Fondly Remembering Danny Patton

On Friday, June 16, 2023, the world lost a great man. Mr. Danny Lee Patton, 71, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center in Virginia. Although he had no parents to speak of, having lost his father Roy Patton Jr. and his mother Ruth Sexton Patton before he was born, Danny was deeply loved by all who knew him. His signature smile and love of sports will be sorely missed, but his memory will live on forever.

A Life Dedicated to Sports

Danny’s passion for sports was well-known to everyone who knew him. He spent countless hours watching his favorite games and cheering on his favorite teams. His love of sports was infectious, and he could often be found sharing his enthusiasm with anyone who would listen. Danny’s dedication to sports was an inspiration to all, and his legacy will continue to inspire others for generations to come.

Family and Loved Ones Left Behind

Despite having lost both of his parents before he was born, Danny had a family who loved him deeply. He is survived by his son, Cory Patton, who resides at the family home, as well as his sister, Brenda Goodson (Ed) and his brother, Randy Patton, both of whom reside in Independence, Virginia. He is also survived by his uncle, Harry Lee Patton, and his aunt, Barbara Mayberry, both of Galax, Virginia, as well as his nieces and nephews, Kris Cannaday (Todd) and Kirk Goodson (LeaAnn) Goodson.

A Celebration of Life

A funeral service for Danny Patton will be held on Tuesday, June 20, at 2:00 p.m. at the Fries Pentecostal Holiness Church. The ceremony will be presided over by the Reverend Jeff Wilson. Danny’s final resting place will be in Fries Cemetery in Fries, Virginia. The family will hold a reception for friends from 1-2 minutes before the start of the services at the church.

A Final Goodbye

The passing of Danny Patton is a great loss to all who knew him. His love of life and his passion for sports will be sorely missed by all who were lucky enough to have known him. But even though he is no longer with us, his legacy will live on forever. Rest in peace, Danny Patton.

