Dead – Death – Obituary News : Darius Barnes Dies at 34, Cause of Death Unknown

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Dance World Mourns the Loss of Broadway Dancer Darius Barnes

The dance world is in mourning following the sudden passing of Broadway dancer Darius Barnes at the age of 34. The Dance Theatre of Harlem announced the news on Twitter at the request of his family, leaving fans paying tribute to the talented performer who made a significant contribution to the arts. Barnes’ death has left a void in the hearts of those who knew and loved him, reminding us all of life’s fragility.

A Dancer’s Journey

Barnes’ dance career began at the Baltimore School for the Arts before he gained admission to the prestigious School of American Ballet. He received scholarships from Rudolf Nureyev and Estelle Dennis, continuing to hone his skills at renowned organizations such as the Kirov Ballet Academy, Pacific Northwest Ballet, Chautauqua Institute, and American Ballet Theatre. He also performed with the Suzanne Farrell Ballet and at the Kennedy Center.

Over the years, Barnes made a name for himself as a choreographer and director. He was the associate director and choreographer for the Barrington Stage Company’s production of Ain’t Misbehavin’ and worked as the associate executive producer, associate creative director, and choreographer for the Antonyo Awards in partnership with Broadway Black and the Black Theatre Society. He performed in several musicals, including A Midsummer Night’s Dream, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, The Sting, and Cabin in the Sky, as well as appearing in music videos and TV shows.

A Passion for Diversity and Inclusion

Barnes was known for his passion for promoting diversity and inclusion in the dance community, serving on the board for Move (NYC) and The Baltimore School for the Arts. He also taught at The Broadway Dance Center, Broadway Collective, and Operation Triple Threat, offering master classes at various dance studios.

Remembering Darius Barnes

Barnes’ untimely death has been attributed to illness, serving as a poignant reminder to cherish every moment of life. His friends and followers have shared messages of love and support on social media, with an outpouring of condolences and encouragement for his family.

A memorial service for Darius Barnes will be held on August 8, 2022, at the Baltimore School of the Arts, where he began his dance journey. His passing is a significant loss to the dance world, but his legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

Darius Barnes Cause of Death Darius Barnes Obituary Darius Barnes Died at 34 Darius Barnes Death News Darius Barnes Funeral Arrangements

News Source : Interstim

Source Link :Darius Barnes Obituary and Cause of Death, Has Died 34 Age/