Dead – Death – Obituary News : Darshana Pawar Died Due to Head and Body Injuries

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy strikes as young woman’s body found in Rajgad Fort area in Velhe Taluka

In a shocking incident, the body of a young woman identified as Darshana Pawar, who had gone missing on June 12th along with her friend Rahul while trekking in the Rajgad Fort area in Velhe Taluka, was found in a critical condition. The discovery of her body has raised many questions, and the police have launched an investigation into the matter.

According to reports, Darshana and Rahul had gone trekking at Rajgad Fort on June 12th. However, Rahul has been missing since then, and the police have been unable to locate him despite extensive searches. The police have also denied requests for CCTV footage from the area, adding to the mystery surrounding the disappearance of the two friends.

The discovery of Darshana’s body in a critical condition has left the police with more questions than answers. Her body showed signs of serious injuries, and the autopsy report is yet to be released. The police have also launched a manhunt for an unknown suspect who they believe may be involved in the incident.

Further investigation has revealed that Rahul Handore, Darshana’s friend, is originally from Nashik district, while Darshana is from Ahmednagar district. The police suspect that the two friends may have gone trekking together to Sinhagad and Rajgad forts, but they have not been able to confirm this.

The incident has caused shock and outrage among the local community, who are demanding answers from the police. The tragedy has also raised questions about the safety and security of trekkers in the area.

In a separate development, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has postponed the state civil services examination, which was scheduled to take place on June 13th. The exam has been rescheduled for a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In another news, Mumbai residents can expect good news with the monsoon expected to hit the city in the next 72 hours. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra in the coming days. The monsoon is expected to bring much-needed relief to the city, which has been facing water scarcity and other issues in recent months.

In conclusion, the discovery of Darshana Pawar’s body in the Rajgad Fort area has left many questions unanswered. The police investigation is ongoing, and the local community is demanding answers and justice for the young woman. Meanwhile, Mumbai residents can look forward to the monsoon season and the much-needed relief it will bring to the city.

MPSC Darshana Pawar Cause of death of Darshana Pawar Head and body injuries in Darshana Pawar’s death Investigation into Darshana Pawar’s death Legal action surrounding Darshana Pawar’s death

News Source : Maharashtra Times

Source Link :MPSC Darshana Pawar Death Reason She Died Due To Head And Body Injuries; दर्शना पवार प्रकरणाला धक्कादायक वळण, डोक्यात आणि शरीरावर जखमी झाल्याने मृत्यू/