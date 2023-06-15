Dead – Death – Obituary News : Daryl Blackburn, Detroit Man and Oakland University Member, Passes Away Unexpectedly

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Daryl Blackburn Obituary – Death: Detroit Michigan Man and Oakland University Community Member, Daryl Blackburn Dies Unexpectedly

According to an online obituary posted on Thursday, June 15, 2023, Detroit Michigan Man and Oakland University Community Member, Daryl Blackburn has passed away unexpectedly. However, the cause of death was not disclosed.

Oakland University shared the devastating news on their official Facebook page saying;

“It is with deep sadness that we share the devastating news of the unexpected passing of our colleague, Daryl Blackburn. Daryl was an exceptional member of the Oakland University community, specifically the Division of Student Affairs & Diversity, and he had an unwavering commitment to our institution. During his time as an undergraduate student, Daryl held numerous student leadership positions, leaving a lasting impact on our campus community. His remarkable achievements culminated in him being awarded the prestigious Keeper of the Dream Award Scholarship. As a graduate assistant in Oakland University’s Office for Student Involvement (OSI), Daryl showcased his unique ability to connect with and serve students. Daryl’s infectious smile, positive energy, unwavering enthusiasm, and deep dedication to Oakland University will be greatly missed.”

It is evident that Daryl Blackburn was a highly regarded member of the Oakland University community, and his sudden passing has left a void that will be difficult to fill. As a student, Daryl showed great leadership potential, and this was recognized with the award of the Keeper of the Dream Award Scholarship, which is only given to students who have demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities. His commitment to serving students was further demonstrated during his time as a graduate assistant in the Office for Student Involvement, where he was able to connect with students and provide meaningful support.

While the cause of Daryl Blackburn’s death has not been disclosed, it is clear that his passing has left a lasting impact on those who knew him. The outpouring of condolences and messages of support on social media is a testament to the impact that he had on the lives of those around him.

As we reflect on the life of Daryl Blackburn, it is clear that he was a young man with a bright future ahead of him. His commitment to serving others and his leadership potential were evident, and it is a tragedy that he was taken from us so soon. However, it is important to remember the impact that he had on the lives of those around him and to honor his memory by continuing to serve others.

Rest in peace, Daryl Blackburn.

