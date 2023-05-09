Dead – Death – Obituary News : Daughter Claims Former Suns GM Lance Blank Committed Suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Lance Blanks Obituary: Former Phoenix Suns General Manager Dies by Suicide

The sports world is mourning the loss of Lance Blanks, former general manager of the Phoenix Suns, who died by suicide, according to his daughter Riley Blanks Reed.

A Tragic Loss

On Wednesday, Lance Blanks took his own life, leaving behind a legacy in the NBA and a family who loved him dearly. In a poignant article for ESPN, his daughter remembered her father as “my person, my idol, my teacher, my best friend, and my confidant.”

Blanks Reed acknowledged that people may want more information about her father’s death, but stressed that it was not necessary. “The fact is we will never truly know why. And we don’t need to,” she wrote. “All we need to do is remember him, honor him, celebrate him, and pour our love into the family that made him happy.”

A Star on the Court

Lance Blanks was a standout basketball player at the University of Texas from 1988 to 1989, where he earned All-Southwest Conference honors and helped lead the team to two NCAA Tournament appearances. He was later inducted into the school’s Hall of Honor in 2007.

After his playing career, Blanks worked as an executive in the NBA, including stints with the San Antonio Spurs, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Houston Rockets. He served as the Suns’ general manager from 2010 to 2013, before transitioning to a career as an analyst for the Longhorn Network.

A Life Remembered

The passing of Lance Blanks has been felt deeply by the sports community, with many expressing their condolences and sharing memories of the impact he had on their lives.

“Words fall short of expressing our grief for your loss, as we mourn with family and friends for this great loss,” one message read. “We are truly sorry to hear of the loss of this promising being. Please accept our condolences, and may our prayers help comfort you.”

As we remember Lance Blanks and the legacy he left behind, let us take a moment to reflect on the importance of mental health and the need to support those who may be struggling. Rest in peace, Lance Blanks.

News Source : TOP INFO GUIDE

Source Link :Former Phoenix Suns General Manager Lance Blank Died by Suicide – Daughter Says – TOP INFO GUIDE/