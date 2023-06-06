Dead – Death – Obituary News : Dave Brown, Sports Broadcasting Consultant, Passes Away Unexpectedly

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Dave Brown Obituary – Death: Sports Broadcasting Consultant, Dave Brown Passed Away Suddenly

On Monday, June 5, 2023, the sports world lost a legend as Dave Brown, a former sports director for Channel 5 and athletic director, passed away suddenly. Brown was a well-known figure in South Texas, and his passing is a great loss for the community.

A Sports Broadcasting Icon

Dave Brown was a staple in the sports broadcasting world, having spent 45 years working for Channel 5. He was a longtime sports director for the channel, and he retired from his roles as regular sportscaster and director of sports in 2009. Brown was known for his trademark features, including Dave’s Dozen, a weekly rating of the top high school football teams in the RGV, and 60 Sports Seconds, a film of sports highlights and lowlights.

“I really like his Dave’s Dozen ranking in football. He loved sports,” says HSSM editor David “Tddave” Amador. “Thank you for 45 years of high school sports.”

A Legacy to Remember

Brown’s contributions to the sports broadcasting industry cannot be overstated. He had a passion for sports that was infectious, and he shared that passion with his viewers every week. His Dave’s Dozen rankings and 60 Sports Seconds films were highlights of his career, and they will be remembered for years to come.

“Words fall short of expressing our grief for your loss, as we mourn with family and friends for this great loss. We are truly sorry to hear of the loss of this promising being. Please accept our condolences, and may our prayers help comfort you. Please accept our heartfelt condolences,” said a spokesperson for KRGV Sports.

A Community Mourns

Brown was a beloved figure in South Texas, and his passing has left a hole in the hearts of many. His contributions to the sports community will not be forgotten, and his legacy will continue to inspire others for generations to come.

“We at KRGV Sports want to congratulate Dave on a remarkable 45 years working for Channel 5 and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” said a spokesperson for KRGV Sports.

Final Thoughts

As the sports world mourns the loss of Dave Brown, we are reminded of the impact that one person can have on a community. Brown’s passion for sports and his dedication to his craft will be remembered for years to come. We send our condolences to his family and friends and ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

