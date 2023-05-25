Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Dave Hollis’ Death: What Happened?”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Disney CEO Dave Hollis’ Cause of Death Revealed

Introduction

Former Disney CEO Dave Hollis passed away on February 12, 2023, at his home in Dripping Springs, Texas. The cause of his death was unclear until recently, when an autopsy was performed. The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office released a statement revealing the tragic cause of death.

Fatal Trio of Drugs

The autopsy report showed that Hollis had a fatal trio of drugs in his system at the time of his death: cocaine, ethanol, and fentanyl. This combination proved toxic and ultimately led to his untimely death. The report classified the cause of death as an accident.

A Successful Career

Dave Hollis was a well-known figure in the entertainment industry, having served as the head of distribution for Walt Disney Studios for many years. He was credited with successfully rebooting major franchises like Star Wars and The Avengers, and his contributions to the industry were widely recognized.

A Tragic Loss

Hollis’ death came as a shock to many who knew him, including his ex-wife, self-help author Rachel Hollis. She took to social media to express her grief and share memories of their time together.

Conclusion

The loss of Dave Hollis is a tragedy that has affected many people, both in the entertainment industry and beyond. His contributions to Disney and the film industry as a whole will not be forgotten, and his passing serves as a reminder of the dangers of substance abuse.

