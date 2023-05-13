Dead – Death – Obituary News : Dave Iocco Passes Away: Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Dave Iocco Obituary, Death

The news of Dave Iocco’s leaving has put us in this predicament, and as a result, we are in a state of intense grieving over the loss. Dave was the type of unselfish individual who gave both a substantial amount of his time and his financial resources to charitable organizations.

Community Leader

Dave had a great sense of duty toward the neighbourhood in which he lived as a result of the positive reputation he built throughout the Corning region as a result of his tireless commitment to volunteer work. We are thankful for the efforts that he has given to the community of Guthrie in his capacities as a board member and president of the Guthrie Corning Hospital Board of Directors, as well as a board member of the Donald Guthrie Foundation Board of Trustees. These duties have earned him our gratitude.

Transformation of the Hospital

The leadership that Dave provided during the tremendous growth and transformation that took place between the planning of the new hospital in 2014 and its ultimate completion was of the utmost importance. This development and transformation took place between the year 2014 and the year the hospital was finally finished. The new hospital went through this period of development and transition between the time when its initial concept was conceived and when it was finally opened for business.

Contributions to Guthrie

Dave and Judy Guthrie, Guthrie’s husband, were additional key contributions to the cause that Guthrie championed. Dave was a musician. Judy was Guthrie’s wife. The Ioccos’ commitment to Guthrie, our caregivers, and patients is demonstrated by the fact that the Jean Iocco Lymphedema Centre in Erwin bears the couple’s name in commemoration of their much-loved daughter.

Heartfelt Sympathies

We would like to offer our most heartfelt sympathies to his family, friends, and anyone else who grieved by this loss, and whose life was enriched by the optimistic outlook he had. We would also like to extend our condolences to anyone else whose life was enriched by the positive attitude he carried. Guthrie is deeply troubled by this loss, and we would like to express our most sincere condolences to his family, friends, and anybody else who knew him. The memory of you, Dave, will always bring a smile and a sense of fondness to our hearts.

