Dead – Death – Obituary News : Dave King, Legendary Texan, Dies – Son Confirms

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Lubbock Legend Dave King Passes Away Comfortably at Home

The Lubbock community mourns the loss of a beloved member, Dave King, who passed away on Monday afternoon in his family’s home. His son, Landon, announced the news on social media and stated that King passed away comfortably.

A Career in Broadcasting and Advertising

Dave King was a well-known figure in Lubbock, having made his debut on the airwaves with KSEL-TV, now known as KAMC. He later joined KLBK radio as a morning show host and worked in sales. King became cohost of KJTV-AM’s morning show until 2013, and in 2017 he joined KFYO Mornings. He partnered with Tom Collins for “Sunrise LBK” in August of 2021. King was also the owner of Dave King Advertising.

Active in the Community

King was an active member of the Lubbock community, serving on the board of directors for Women’s Protective Services in 1999. He was also the President of the Lubbock Monterey AMBUCS in 2000 and was the chairman of the first South Plains Honor Flight in 2012. King served as the stadium announcer for Texas Tech University’s Goin’ Band from Raiderland from 2006 to 2016.

Celebration of Life to be Announced

According to Landon, a “celebration of life” for Dave King will be announced in the coming days. King had expressed his wishes of not having a funeral, and his family will be respecting that decision. The King family thanked the caring staff at Hospice of Lubbock for their help during this difficult time.

Consider Donating to Hospice of Lubbock

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the King family has requested that anyone looking to donate to a great cause consider Hospice of Lubbock. The organization provides compassionate care to individuals and families facing terminal illnesses. Donations can be made online or by contacting their office.

Farewell to a Beloved Figure

The passing of Dave King is a loss for the Lubbock community, but his legacy will continue to live on. He will always be remembered for his contributions to broadcasting, advertising, and the community as a whole. Rest in peace, Dave King.

Lubbock, Texas Dave King Texas Legends Lubbock Music Scene West Texas Culture

News Source : Caitlyn Rooney

Source Link :Lubbock, Texas legend Dave King passed away on Monday, son says/