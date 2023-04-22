Dead – Death – Obituary News : David Crosby’s 2023 Death: The Legend’s Passing

What Was the Cause of David Crosby’s Death in 2023? A Summary of the Music Icon’s Passing

David Crosby, an American icon, left an indelible mark on popular music in the sixties and seventies. His seven-decade career in the rock and folk world earned him worldwide recognition, and he sold over 35 million albums with The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. Crosby’s death on January 19, 2023, while battling COVID-19, shocked the world. The cause was confirmed by his longtime bandmate Graham Nash in a podcast. Crosby had contracted the virus again and fell sick during rehearsals with his full band. He went home to rest and take a nap but never woke up, passing away in his sleep. Additional details revealed that Crosby suffered from various ailments before his death, such as type 2 diabetes, heart issues from cardiac catheterization, angiogram, and seven stents. He also underwent a liver transplant due to hepatitis C, which went undiagnosed for some time. Although Phil Collins and Crosby never addressed it directly, it was rumored that Collins funded Crosby’s liver transplant. The two stars became friends through their work together in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Crosby left four children, each with different mothers. James Raymond, his first son, was placed for adoption but reunited with his father and has performed with him on stage as a keyboardist and guitarist. Crosby’s two daughters from former girlfriends are Donovan Crosby and Erika Keller Crosby, but little is known about them. Crosby’s only son with his wife Jan Dance is Django, born in 1995. He also became the sperm donor for two children of Julie Cypher and Melissa Etheridge. Bailey Jean Cypher and Beckett Cypher were born in 1997 and 1998, respectively. Crosby’s music career began in the early 1960s when he joined The Byrds, known for their unique blend of British Invasion bands’ influence and folk music. His songwriting, musicianship, and soaring harmonies helped make the band a celebrated classic rock group that produced several hit recordings during his four-year lineup run. Crosby’s erratic behavior led to him being fired from The Byrds, but he found even greater success in Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, with Stephen Stills, Neil Young, and Nash. The supergroup released two albums that topped the charts and became household names. Crosby’s death has left a void in the music industry, but his legacy will live on forever.