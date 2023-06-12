Dead – Death – Obituary News : David Elder, Coach and Broadcaster, Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering David Elder: A High School Coaching Legend

On Monday, June 12, 2023, the high school sports community lost a beloved member. David Elder, a longtime area high school football and girls basketball coach, passed away after a lengthy illness. He was a coaching legend, known for his dedication to his teams and his community.

Early Life and Career

Born in Alexander County, Elder graduated Taylorsville High School in 1963. He went on to become a four-year football starter at Lenoir-Rhyne College, where he ranks 10th on the L-R pass reception record. After college, Elder taught and coached for over 35 years in five different high schools in the NCHSAA, most prominently at Hickory High School.

A Legacy of Coaching Success

After successfully coaching at West Lincoln, South Stanley, Lenoir and West Caldwell high schools, Elder joined Hickory High as an assistant in 1979. He took over as head football coach in 1994 and led the team to the NCHSAA 3A Football State Championship in 1996, defeating Ragsdale 42-0. He was named the Associated Press State Coach of the Year for Football in 1996. Elder’s football career spanned five schools as a head coach with a record of 143-71-1.

Elder was also a women’s basketball coach at Hickory High, compiling a record of 418-129 during his tenure. His teams won three NCHSAA State Championships, in the 1994-1995, 1997-1998, and 1998-1999 seasons. He was named Associated Press State Coach of the Year for Girls Basketball in 1999.

Community Involvement and Honors

Elder was an active member of the community, serving as alderman for ward 4 for the town of Long View and a member at Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hickory. He was also a member of four hall of fames within the state of North Carolina. In 2000, he was named to the Lenoir-Rhyne Sports Hall of Fame. In 2007, he was inducted into the Catawba County Sports Hall of Fame. In 2012, he was one of the inaugural members of the Alexander County Sports Hall of Fame. He was named to the 2017 class of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame.

Remembering Elder’s Legacy

David Elder was a coaching legend, known for his dedication to his teams and his community. He worked with WHKY as a color commentator for Hickory High football and basketball games from 2005 until the 2021 season. He was a beloved member of the high school sports community and will be deeply missed.

News Source : WHKY

Source Link :Longtime Coach, Broadcaster David Elder Passes Away/