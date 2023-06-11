Dead – Death – Obituary News : David Guerrero Passes Away – Cause of Death Unknown

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

David Guerrero Obituary, Death

On June 8, 2023, David V. Guerrero passed away and was received into the arms of our beloved Father. He was accompanied by the people who loved him.

Early Life and Education

David was born on January 11, 1966, in Crosbyton, Texas to parents Manuel Guerrero and Eulalia Guerrero. He spent his childhood there and received his diploma from Crosbyton High School.

Professional Life

David began working in Crosbyton with Associated Cotton Growers after completing his education. He had a well-deserved reputation for being a man who put in a lot of effort and was a wonderful provider for his family. He never stopped working for the Gin, even after all those years had passed.

Family Life

David loved his entire family deeply and was a devoted husband and father to his wife and children. He loved his family with all of his heart. On April 1, 1986, he wed the woman he had been in love with his entire life, Susan Rodriguez. In 1989, they welcomed their first child, Eli, who is now the oldest member of their family. Following the birth of their son Zak fourteen years later, their family eventually completed its expansion with the arrival of their daughter Thalia.

Personality and Character

David never spoke to anyone he did not know, and he was known to be quite the jokester. Friends and family members of David will suffer a great loss with his passing.

Conclusion

David Guerrero lived a full life, filled with love and dedication to his family and work. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him. May he rest in peace, knowing that he was loved and cherished by those who knew him best.

