Dead – Death – Obituary News : David Lambert Passes Away: Updates on Death

David Lambert Obituary: A Legacy of Professional Design Services

LAMBERT Architecture + Interiors is deeply saddened to share the passing of our founder, David Lambert. He launched the firm in 1989 and grew it from working solo in his sister-in-law’s basement to a major regional firm serving several Fortune 500 companies. David built LAI on the principles of providing the highest level of professional design services and standing by his word. The firm thrives today by still endorsing those principles.

David’s Contributions to LAI

David Lambert was an integral part of the team that worked on many major projects, including the code-named secret project “Project Woodenshoe.” This project aimed to relocate the corporate headquarters of Southern National Bank from Lumberton, NC, to Winston-Salem. LAI designed the master plan for the new headquarters in the One Triad Plaza building downtown and the Board Room in the tower.

Starting with Southern National Bank and continuing through its merger with BB&T, LAI designed hundreds of branch banks, regional bank headquarters, corporate offices, and support facilities throughout the Southeast. The roster of financial clients expanded to include Allegacy Federal Credit Union, Piedmont Federal Savings & Loan, and Bank of North Carolina, now Pinnacle Financial, which remains a client to this day.

Retirement and Family Life

David Lambert retired at the end of 2015, and he and his lovely wife Kaye were able to enjoy these last years together traveling and welcoming grandchildren to their family. Kaye was always the consummate host at company functions and is most remembered for the way she warmly engaged staff and their families. Our most heartfelt condolences go out to her and their sons, Trey and John.

Celebration of David’s Life

A celebration of David’s life will be held at Centenary United Methodist Church on Sunday, May 21st, at 2 PM. David’s legacy will live on through his contributions to LAI and the principles on which he built the firm.

