Dead – Death – Obituary News : David Miranda’s Cause of Death at Age 37

Remembering David Miranda: A Prominent Brazilian Politician

It is with deep sadness that we report the passing of David Miranda, a well-known politician from Brazil. David was a federal congressman from Rio de Janeiro and a member of the Democratic Labour Party (PDT). He was also a loving husband and father to two children.

The Life and Career of David Miranda

David Michael dos Santos Miranda was born on May 10, 1985, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He began his career in politics in 2014 when he joined the Socialism and Liberty Party (PSOL). He served as a councilor from January 2017 to February 2019 before being elected as a federal deputy, a position he held until his passing.

David was a rising star in Brazilian politics, and his work was recognized on the international stage. In 2019, Time magazine named him one of the world’s emerging leaders.

David married Glenn Greenwald, a journalist and co-founder of The Intercept, in 2005. The couple had two children together and remained devoted to each other until David’s untimely passing.

The Passing of David Miranda

David Miranda passed away on May 9, 2023, at the age of 37. He had been hospitalized for nine months at Clinica Sao Vicente in Gavea, where he was receiving treatment for a digestive infection. Unfortunately, he developed a sepsis-like condition and subsequent infections, which ultimately led to his passing.

The news of David’s passing has shocked his family, friends, and colleagues in the political sphere. Many have taken to social media to express their grief and offer their condolences to David’s loved ones.

Remembering David Miranda

David Miranda was a dedicated public servant who worked tirelessly to improve the lives of his constituents and fellow Brazilians. His passing is a tremendous loss for his family, friends, and the Brazilian people.

We extend our deepest sympathies to David’s loved ones during this difficult time. We will continue to update this article as we learn more about David’s funeral arrangements and other developments related to his passing.

News Source : The Republic Monitor

Source Link :What is David Miranda Cause of Death? Brazilian politician David Miranda Died at age 37./