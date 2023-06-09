Dead – Death – Obituary News : David Stump Passes Away: Cause of Death Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

David Stump Obituary: Remembering a Dedicated Fire Department Member

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of David Stump, a beloved member of the fire department. David passed away surrounded by his family late yesterday evening. Our hearts go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.

David’s Legacy

David was a dedicated member of the fire department, serving his community with honor and distinction for many years. He was loved and respected by his colleagues and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Condolences and Prayers

We offer our sincere condolences to David’s wife Margaret and every member of his family. We want them to know that they are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

We ask that you also keep David’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this heartbreaking loss. May they find comfort and peace in the memories of the time they shared with him.

Updates on Services

We will provide updates on any services or memorials for David as soon as they become available. Please check back here for more information.

A Final Message

As we remember David and honor his legacy, we pray that the Lord will provide comfort and peace to all who knew him. May he alleviate each and every one of our problems and provide an unshakeable peace that surpasses all understanding. Rest in peace, David Stump.

David Stump death David Stump obituary David Stump cause of death David Stump recent obituary David Stump passed away

News Source : recent obits

Source Link :David Stump Obituary, David Stump Has Passed Away – Death Cause – recent obits/