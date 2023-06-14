Dead – Death – Obituary News : Davido Grieves for Ifeanyi’s Death in Emotional Video

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Davido Opens Up About His Grief Over the Loss of His Son

Afrobeat superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has recently opened up about his grief over the loss of his son, Ifeanyi. The 28-year-old artist revealed that the thought of his late son still brings tears to his eyes every morning. In a recent interview with Omega, Davido shared his emotional struggles and how he copes with the loss of his son.

Davido’s son, Ifeanyi, died in October 2022 at the tender age of three. The artist expressed that the loss of his son has left a massive void in his life and that he still cries every day. However, Davido stated that he tries to remain strong for his family and the world. He highlighted that he is aware of how many people love and depend on him, and he feels responsible for being strong for them.

Davido further stated that his son and his late mother, Mrs. Veronica Adeleke, are dancing to his songs in heaven. He believes that they are proud of his successes and that they are watching over him. Despite the pain and sadness, Davido has found comfort in the thought that his son and mother are in a better place.

Many fans and music enthusiasts expected Davido’s latest album to have a sad theme because of the loss of his son. However, the artist opted for “bangers” – a more upbeat and lively album. Davido explained that he chose to create a lively album because he wants to spread joy and happiness to his fans. He wants his music to bring positivity to people’s lives, despite the challenges they may be facing.

Davido’s openness about his grief has inspired many fans and followers. Many people have expressed their admiration for the artist’s strength and resilience in the face of such a tragic loss. Davido has been praised for his ability to remain positive and for his dedication to his family, his fans, and his music.

In conclusion, Davido’s story is a reminder that grief is a natural and necessary process that we all must face at some point. It is okay to cry and to feel the pain of loss, but it is also important to find ways to cope and to remain strong for ourselves and the people who depend on us. Davido’s music has been a source of joy and inspiration for millions of people around the world, and his openness about his grief has only strengthened his bond with his fans. We wish Davido and his family all the love and strength they need to overcome this difficult time.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :A tear comes out of my eyes every morning over Ifeanyi?s death? Davido says (video)/