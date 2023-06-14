Dead – Death – Obituary News : Davido’s Son Ifeanyi Adeleke: Cause and Age of Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Nigerian Afrobeat Singer Davido Mourns the Death of His Son, Ifeanyi Adeleke

The Nigerian music industry has been thrown into mourning following the death of Ifeanyi Adeleke, the three-year-old son of popular Afrobeat singer, Davido. The tragic incident occurred on October 31, 2022, when Ifeanyi drowned in a private pool at the family’s residence in Lagos.

The Tragic Death of Ifeanyi Adeleke

According to sources, Ifeanyi had been in the water for too long before he was discovered. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, but doctors were unable to revive him. Davido was said to be in the United States at the time of the incident, while Chioma, Ifeanyi’s mother, had left the boy in the care of a maid before traveling to Ibadan. The little boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The news of Ifeanyi’s death has been confirmed by a family member who stated that the boy was in the water for too long before he was pulled out and rushed to the hospital. However, it was already too late by the time they arrived at Lagoon Hospital.

It is heart-wrenching to see a young life cut short in such a tragic manner. The Nigerian music industry and fans all over the world have expressed their condolences to Davido and his family.

Davido’s Relationship with His Children

Davido has three children, all from different women. His first child, Imade, is a girl who is close friends with Tiwa Savage’s son. He also has another daughter, Hailey, born to Amanda in the United States. Ifeanyi, the youngest of the three, was born to Chioma Rowland, Davido’s girlfriend at the time.

Despite having children with different women, Davido has always been a loving father to his children. He often shares pictures and videos of them on his social media pages, showing how much he loves and cares for them.

The Devastating Impact of Losing a Child

Losing a child is one of the most devastating experiences any parent can go through, and Davido is no exception. The grief that comes with losing a child is indescribable, and it can take a toll on one’s mental health. It is essential for those grieving to have a strong support system to help them through the process.

Davido’s fans and colleagues in the music industry have shown their support for him during this difficult time. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and offer words of comfort to the grieving father.

In Conclusion

The loss of Ifeanyi Adeleke is a tragedy that has shaken the Nigerian music industry. Davido and his family are going through a difficult time, and it is essential for them to receive all the love and support they can get. Losing a child is one of the most painful experiences any parent can go through, and we join Davido in mourning the loss of his son. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family during this difficult time.

