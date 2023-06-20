Dead – Death – Obituary News : Days of Our Lives actor Cody Longo’s death cause revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Death of Cody Longo: Chronic Ethanol Abuse

The entertainment industry was left in shock when news broke that Cody Longo, a popular US soap star, had passed away at the young age of 34. Longo was known for his role in the long-running series Days of Our Lives and had also appeared in other TV series and films. He was found dead at his home in Austin, Texas, in February, leaving his family “beyond devastated.” Now, the cause of his death can finally be revealed.

According to an autopsy report obtained by TMZ, Longo’s cause of death was “chronic ethanol abuse,” commonly referred to as alcohol abuse. The report also revealed that Longo’s body was decomposing when it was found, and alcohol bottles were discovered nearby. Longo’s death was ruled as natural.

Longo’s wife, Stephanie Clark, had asked the police to conduct a welfare check when she could not get in touch with him. The couple had three young children, a daughter, and two sons. In a statement shared by Longo’s longtime friend and agent Alex Gittelson, Stephanie said, “Cody was our whole world. The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and husband. We will always and forever miss you and love you.”

Gittelson had been friends with Longo for almost 15 years and had started representing him in 2014. “Cody was such a loyal, loving, and talented person, and he will be greatly missed,” Gittelson said.

Longo had recently been treated at a rehab center before his death, according to TMZ. In November 2020, he was arrested in Tennessee over an alleged domestic assault during a drunken altercation with Clark. In 2013, he had been arrested in Los Angeles on a DUI charge and required to attend alcohol education classes.

Longo’s death highlights the dangers of chronic ethanol abuse, which can have severe consequences if left untreated. Chronic ethanol abuse can lead to liver disease, heart problems, and other health issues. It can also impact a person’s mental health and relationships, leading to domestic violence, depression, and other problems.

The entertainment industry has lost many talented individuals due to chronic ethanol abuse, including Heath Ledger, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and many others. Longo’s death serves as a reminder that seeking help for alcohol abuse is crucial, and it’s never too late to start the journey of recovery.

In conclusion, the death of Cody Longo is a tragic loss for his family, friends, and fans. His death was caused by chronic ethanol abuse, which highlights the importance of seeking help for alcohol abuse. Longo’s legacy will live on through his work in the entertainment industry, and his memory will be cherished by those who knew and loved him.

News Source : Katherine Davison

Source Link :Cause of death of Days Of Our Lives star Cody Longo, 34, revealed/