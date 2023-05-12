Dead – Death – Obituary News : Daytime Star’s Death at 70 Explores Fortune

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actress Jacklyn Zeman Passes Away at the Age of 70

On May 10, 2023, actress Jacklyn Zeman passed away at the age of 70. The cause of her death has not been disclosed, but fans of the popular soap opera, General Hospital, mourn her loss.

Zeman’s Legacy

Zeman gained recognition for her flawless performances in films and TV shows, with her most notable role being Bobbie Spencer in General Hospital. The show’s official Facebook page paid tribute to Zeman, stating that her legacy would never be duplicated. Zeman’s net worth was estimated to be around $16 million.

Early Life and Career

Jacklyn Zeman was raised in Bergenfield, New Jersey, and completed her education at Bergenfield High School and New York University. She made her acting debut in 1974 with a role in Deep Throat Part II. Her television career started with an episode of the crime drama series and soap opera, The Edge of Night.

Soap Opera Career

Zeman played the role of Lana McClain in the ABC soap opera One Life to Live from 1976 to 1977. She became a popular face after appearing as Bobbie Spencer in General Hospital, a role she played from 1977 to 2010. She returned to the show in 2013 and continued playing the same role until her death.

Other Works

Aside from her soap opera work, Zeman made cameo appearances in films like Young Doctors in Love and was featured in TV shows like Mike Hammer, Sledge Hammer!, and Chicago Hope. She played Sofia Madison in the Peacock crime drama series, The Bay, and appeared as Mo in the series Misguided.

Death and Legacy

Jacklyn Zeman passed away on May 10, 2023, and further details about her cause of death and funeral arrangements are yet to be released. Fans and colleagues remember her as a talented actress with a kind heart and a radiant spirit.

News Source : Anupal Sraban Neog

Source Link :Fortune explored as Daytime star passes away at 70/