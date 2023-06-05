Dead – Death – Obituary News : Daytona Beach partygoer fatally shot

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Palm Coast Celebrates Record Deal with Tragic End

A celebration of success turned into a tragedy in Daytona Beach on Sunday when a Palm Coast man was shot multiple times and killed by a music manager. Jaron Smith, 32, was found inside a crashed Ford Mustang at the corner of Orange Avenue and Caroline Street, according to police reports. The suspect, Robert Blue, 27, of Port Orange, was arrested on Monday and charged with second-degree murder.

The incident occurred at a party that was hosted in a rented suite on Orange Avenue, which was originally planned for 20 people. However, more people showed up due to the promise of free alcohol and food, witnesses said. Among the guests was Smith, who had just signed a record deal and was excited to share his success with others.

Witnesses reported that Smith was outside burning money when Blue, who was described as a music manager, approached him and asked why he was doing it. An argument ensued, and Blue allegedly shot Smith multiple times with a 9mm Taurus handgun. Witnesses heard at least seven shots fired, police said.

Smith was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center, where he died of his wounds. The tragedy has left his family and friends in shock and mourning. Smith was described as a talented musician who was finally starting to make a name for himself in the industry.

The incident has also raised concerns about the dangers of celebrating success in a reckless manner. Burning money, while a common practice among some in the hip-hop community, is not only illegal but also sends the wrong message to those who look up to successful musicians.

In an interview with a local news outlet, music producer and industry veteran, Cedric Muhammad, expressed his concern about the incident and the message it sends. “Burning money is not a sign of success,” he said. “It’s a sign of ignorance and a lack of understanding of the value of money and the sacrifices that it takes to achieve success.”

Muhammad went on to add that the incident highlights the need for education and mentorship in the music industry. “Young artists need guidance and support from experienced professionals who can show them how to navigate the industry and make the most of their talent,” he said.

The tragic end to Smith’s celebration serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of reckless behavior. It also highlights the need for responsible celebration and the importance of surrounding oneself with positive influences.

As the music industry continues to evolve, it is important for artists to not only focus on their talent but also on their personal growth and development. The success of a musician is not just measured by record deals and Instagram views, but also by the impact they have on their community and the positive message they send to their fans.

In the wake of this tragedy, it is important for musicians and industry professionals to come together and promote responsible celebration and mentorship. Only then can we help young artists achieve their dreams in a safe and positive manner.

News Source : Patricio G. Balona

Source Link :Man shot dead at Daytona Beach pary/