Dead – Death – Obituary News : DC Young Fly’s Partner Jacky Oh Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jacky Gracious, DC Youthful Fly’s Accomplice, Dies at 32 Years Old

On June 1, 2023, the entertainment world was shocked by the news of Jacky Gracious’ passing. The 32-year-old entertainer, model, and TV personality passed away after undergoing a Mom Makeover procedure in Miami, according to reports. The official cause of her death has not been confirmed.

Jacky Gracious was best known for her appearances on the MTV series Wild ‘n Out. Born in Oakland, she was a web-based entertainment powerhouse with over 900k followers on Instagram. But to her family and loved ones, she was much more than that. She was a mother of three and a partner to DC Young Fly, with whom she had been dating since they met in a hotel lobby during the latter’s rookie season on Wild ‘n Out in 2015.

The couple welcomed their first child, Nova, in October 2016. Their second child, Nala, was born in 2020, and their third child, Sovereign, arrived in 2022. They lived as a family in Los Angeles, California.

Since the news of her untimely death broke, fans and friends have taken to social media to express their condolences. Some tweeted their disbelief and hoped that the rumors about her passing were not true. Others shared their memories of Jacky and how kind she was to them.

One person tweeted, “I didn’t know Jacky Gracious long, but she was so sweet. I couldn’t really comprehend the fact that she won’t be here to love on those three children anymore. Prayers to her children, friends, and DC Young Fly.”

The loss of Jacky Gracious at such a young age has left a void in the entertainment community and in the lives of those who knew and loved her. Her legacy will live on through her work and her children, who will undoubtedly grow up knowing how much their mother was loved and cherished by so many.

The news of Jacky’s passing is a reminder that life is fragile and that we should cherish every moment we have with our loved ones. May she rest in peace, and may her family find comfort and strength during this difficult time.

Jacky Oh death DC Young Fly partner Who is Jacky Oh? Jacky Oh biography DC Young Fly and Jacky Oh

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Who was Jacky Oh? DC Young Fly’s partner dies/