Dead – Death – Obituary News : DC Young Fly’s Partner Ms Jacky Oh! Dies at 32

Former “Wild ‘N Out” Star Ms Jacky Oh! Passes Away in Miami

Jacklyn Smith, also known as Ms Jacky Oh!, has passed away in Miami. Smith was a former “Wild ‘N Out” star and a longtime partner of DC Young Fly. The cause of her death is currently unknown.

Meeting DC Young Fly

Smith and DC Young Fly met in 2015, the same year he made his debut on MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out.” At the time, Smith was already being featured as one of the show’s “Wild ‘N Out” girls.

Launching Her Own Lip Gloss Line

After leaving “Wild ‘N Out,” Smith went on to launch her own lip gloss line called the J Nova Collection.

Condolences from the “Wild ‘N Out” Family

DC Young Fly was in Atlanta shooting new episodes of “Wild ‘N Out” when he received the tragic news about Smith’s passing. The “Wild ‘N Out” social media page posted a tribute to Smith, expressing their condolences to her family and friends.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild ‘N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed,” the post read. “More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children. The BET Media Group extends our condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time.”

Remembering Ms Jacky Oh!

Smith’s passing has been felt by many in the entertainment industry. She will be remembered as a loving mother, a talented performer, and a beloved member of the “Wild ‘N Out” family.

