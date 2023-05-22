Dead – Death – Obituary News : DCP Upadhyay comments on Aditya Singh Rajput’s drug overdose death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

DCP Krishnakant Upadhyay Reveals Details Related to the Late Actor Aditya Singh Rajput’s Case

The sudden death of Bollywood actor Aditya Singh Rajput has left the industry and the entire nation in shock. The 34-year-old actor was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on September 5, 2021. The police were immediately informed, and an investigation into the incident was launched.

DCP Krishnakant Upadhyay arrived at Aditya Singh Rajput’s residence to investigate the case. He spoke to the reporters and revealed some details related to the case.

Aditya was found lying on the floor of his bathroom by his cook, who immediately informed the watchman. They both took him to the bedroom and called a doctor. The doctor advised them to take Aditya to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The police have not yet confirmed the cause of death, and an autopsy report is awaited. However, there are reports that Aditya may have died due to a drug overdose.

When asked about the drug overdose angle, DCP Upadhyay said that the matter is still under investigation, and they are waiting for the medical reports. He also added that they are examining all possible angles and talking to people who were close to Aditya.

It is no secret that drug abuse is prevalent in the entertainment industry. Many Bollywood celebrities have been caught using drugs, and the Narcotics Control Bureau has been actively investigating drug-related cases in the industry. Aditya’s death has once again brought the issue of drug abuse in the entertainment industry to the forefront.

The news of Aditya’s death has left his fans and colleagues shocked and saddened. Aditya was a talented actor who had made a name for himself in the industry. He had worked in several popular TV shows and had also acted in a few Bollywood movies.

Aditya’s death has also sparked a debate on mental health in the entertainment industry. Many celebrities have spoken about the pressures and challenges that come with being a part of the industry. The pandemic has only added to the stress, with many actors struggling to find work and dealing with financial difficulties.

The entertainment industry needs to take a closer look at the mental health of its artists and provide them with the necessary support and resources. The industry also needs to address the issue of drug abuse and take steps to prevent it.

Aditya’s death is a tragic loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. We hope that the police investigation provides answers and closure to the case. It is time for the entertainment industry to introspect and take steps to ensure the safety and well-being of its artists.

News Source : TIMESOFINDIA.COM

Source Link :Did Aditya Singh Rajput die due to drug overdose? Here’s what DCP Upadhyay has to say about the case | Hindi Movie News – Bollywood/