Dead – Death – Obituary News : De La Buena Co-Founder and Music Teacher Passes Away at 47

Cecilio Negrón Jr. was a percussionist and music teacher who left an indelible mark on the Milwaukee music scene. He passed away on May 24, 2021, at the age of 47, leaving behind a legacy of passion, creativity, and kindness.

Negrón was a beloved figure in the community, known for his infectious energy and his ability to bring people together. He was a talented musician who played a wide variety of styles, from Latin to reggae to hip-hop. He was also a gifted teacher who inspired countless students to explore their love of music.

One of Negrón’s most notable achievements was his work with the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, where he taught percussion for 16 years. He was known for his innovative teaching methods, which emphasized listening to the rhythm in your body and feeling the pulse of the music.

Negrón’s teaching style was a departure from the traditional Western classical music approach, but it was highly effective. His students, including incarcerated youth and middle-aged suburbanites, consistently achieved “magical and transformative” results.

Negrón’s impact extended beyond the classroom, as he was also a founding member of the popular Afro-Cuban and Latin jazz group De La Buena. With De La Buena, Negrón toured the country and Europe, and the band released an album on David Byrne’s Luaka Bop label.

Negrón’s musical talents were not limited to percussion, as he was also an aspiring rapper, producer, and break-dancer. His curiosity and hunger for knowledge were never satiated, and he was always eager to learn more about whatever instrument or style he was exploring.

Despite his impressive musical accomplishments, Negrón’s personality was equally as memorable. He was known for his infectious humor and his ability to make everyone feel loved and included. He was a “goofball” who loved to laugh and joke around, but he also had a deep sense of empathy and compassion for others.

Negrón’s passing is a great loss for the Milwaukee music community, but his legacy will live on. His impact as a teacher and musician will continue to inspire future generations, and his kindness and generosity will be remembered by all who knew him.

News Source : Piet Levy

Source Link :Cecilio Negrón, De La Buena co-founder and music teacher, dies at 47/