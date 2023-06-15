Dead – Death – Obituary News : Dead Horseshoe Crabs Found at Harding Beach in Chatham

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Dozens of dead horseshoe crabs have been found on Harding Beach, leading biologists to believe that a bait harvest has gone wrong. The Massachusetts Department of Fish and Game’s Division of Marine Fisheries dispatched biologists to investigate the reports of dead crabs on the south-facing beach, and they counted 1,210 dead crabs along a 1.15-mile stretch of the beach. It is believed that the crabs were harvested as bait and dumped at sea after dying while in holding. The horseshoe crabs are used as bait for the whelk fishery, which is primarily dependent on foreign export and susceptible to unpredictable market conditions.

The horseshoe crab population is not what it once was, and the crabs have continued to be impacted by a decline of eelgrass, as well as by dredging. At one time, the Cape would see rufa red knot migrations of 5,000 to 10,000 birds stopping by to refuel themselves on the crabs’ eggs. Now it’s “down to hundreds,” according to Mark Faherty, science coordinator at Mass Audubon Wellfleet. Faherty and other conservationists are concerned that the deaths occur during a key time in the crabs’ lifecycles. They spawn in May and into June, so the die-off is worrisome not only because of the potential impact on the crab population but also because the crabs’ eggs are an important food source for migrating rufa red knots, a shorebird that’s listed as threatened by both the state and federal governments.

Last year, conservationists petitioned the state to ban horseshoe crab harvesting from Jan. 1 to May 31 to keep them protected. While annual harvesting quotas were decreased, and a new annual quota for biomedical purposes was established, state officials rejected the seasonal protection. Faherty believes that the results are skewed and that the horseshoe crab population is not increasing based on data derived from a state trawl survey and Massachusetts Spawning Beach Survey as well as the Atlantic States Marines Fisheries Commission’s horseshoe crab stock assessment. He sees a Jan. 1-May 31 ban as a “modest” step to avoid over-harvesting and is surprised the state rejected the measure.

Faherty believes that there needs to be a population recovery and a restoration of the balance of horseshoe crabs and shorebirds. People concerned about horseshoe crabs “are feeling helpless” after the seasonal ban on harvesting was turned down. Now the conservationists’ focus has shifted toward bringing their concerns to lawmakers and encouraging people to reach out to their legislators. The horseshoe crab is a crucial species that plays a significant role in the ecosystem, and their decline will have far-reaching consequences. It is important to take steps to protect them and ensure that their population recovers.

News Source : Heather McCarron

Source Link :Why so many horseshoe crabs turned up dead at Chatham’s Harding Beach/