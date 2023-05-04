Dead – Death – Obituary News : Dead Kennedys address D.H. Peligro’s death cause

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Dead Kennedys Respond to Cause of Death Report of Longtime Drummer D.H. Peligro

The punk rock community was hit with the tragic news of the passing of Dead Kennedys’ longtime drummer, D.H. Peligro, last year on October 28. The band announced that the drummer died from trauma to the head caused by an accidental fall in his Los Angeles home. However, recent autopsy reports obtained by the Los Angeles Times and TMZ revealed that Peligro died from the combined effects of fentanyl and heroin. The report also mentioned that the drummer was battling non-small cell lung cancer and had a history of drug and alcohol abuse.

The news came as a shock to the punk rock community, who mourned the loss of the legendary drummer. Dead Kennedys took to their official Facebook page to share a statement about Peligro’s passing. The band acknowledged that Peligro had his battles, but what the articles leave out is that he was battling cancer, and the chemo and radiation treatments did not get it all, and his health was failing.

The statement further revealed that when the police called East Bay Ray, the guitarist of Dead Kennedys, they told him that Peligro died from a fall in the bathroom, which is usually caused by a stroke or an accidental trip. Ray informed the officer about Peligro’s cancer and his failing health. The statement concluded with a heartfelt sendoff to the drummer, “Peace brother, you will always be in our hearts. Rest in Power.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, Peligro’s landlord conducted a welfare check on the drummer and found him unresponsive in the bathroom of his Los Angeles home. The report also stated that he had a “repeated history of lung cancer,” but it was unknown if he was seeking treatment at the time of his death.

Peligro joined Dead Kennedys in 1981, replacing founding drummer Ted (real name Bruce Slesinger). He played an essential role in the band’s success, contributing to their iconic albums like “Fresh Fruit for Rotting Vegetables,” “Plastic Surgery Disasters,” and “Frankenchrist.” After the band broke up in 1986, Peligro briefly joined Red Hot Chili Peppers as a replacement for Jack Irons. However, he was fired less than a year later due to drug and alcohol-related issues.

Peligro’s contribution to the punk rock genre is undeniable. He was a talented drummer, and his unique style and energetic performances made him a fan favorite. Despite his battles with addiction and cancer, he continued to drum for Dead Kennedys. He rejoined the band for their reunion in 2001 and continued to play with them until his death, except for a one-year break from 2008-2009. He also had a brief solo career, releasing his album “Lost Weekend” in 1994.

The news of Peligro’s cause of death has sparked discussions about the opioid epidemic and the need for better access to healthcare for those battling addiction and cancer. The punk rock community has always been vocal about their political views, and Peligro’s death has reignited the conversation about the need for change.

Many artists and fans have paid tribute to Peligro, including Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea and previous Dead Kennedy’s frontman Jello Biafra. Flea took to Instagram to share a photo of Peligro and wrote, “RIP D.H. Peligro. A great drummer and a sweet soul. Love and strength to his friends and family.” Jello Biafra also shared a touching tribute on his Facebook page, writing, “RIP DH Peligro. One of the best drummers in punk rock and a good friend. A true original and will be missed.”

In conclusion, D.H. Peligro’s death is a reminder of the importance of taking care of our mental and physical health. Addiction and cancer are battles that many people face, and it is crucial to provide support and access to healthcare for those who need it. Peligro’s contribution to punk rock will always be remembered, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of his fans and fellow musicians. Rest in peace, D.H. Peligro.

News Source : NME

Source Link :Dead Kennedys issue statement on D.H. Peligro’s cause of death/