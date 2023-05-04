Dead – Death – Obituary News : Dead Kennedys’ statement on D.H. Peligro’s passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Dead Kennedys respond to reports about drummer D.H. Peligro’s cause of death

Reports that drummer D.H. Peligro died of a combination of fentanyl and heroin have prompted a response from Dead Kennedys. In a Facebook post, the band acknowledged Peligro’s battles with cancer and failing health. According to the autopsy report, Peligro had non-small cell lung cancer and a repeated history of lung cancer, but it is unknown if he was seeking treatment at the time of his death.

Background

D.H. Peligro, born Darren Henley, passed away in October 2022 at the age of 63. Dead Kennedys initially reported that Peligro died from trauma to his head from an accidental fall. However, the recent reports reveal that Peligro’s death was caused by a combination of fentanyl and heroin.

Response from Dead Kennedys

Dead Kennedys issued a statement to clarify the circumstances surrounding Peligro’s death. The band acknowledged Peligro’s battles with cancer and said that his health was failing. They noted that the chemo and radiation treatments did not get it all, and that he had a repeated history of lung cancer.

The band also shared that when the police called guitarist East Bay Ray on the scene, they told him it looked like Peligro died from a fall in the bathroom, which is usually caused by a stroke or an accidental trip. Ray told the officer about Peligro’s cancer and his failing health. Now, with the recent reports, the band knows that more was involved in his death.

Dead Kennedys ended their statement by paying tribute to Peligro: “Peace brother, you will always be in our hearts. Rest in Power.”

Peligro’s career

Peligro played with Dead Kennedys over several stints from 1981 up until his death. He also briefly joined Red Hot Chili Peppers in 1988. Peligro was known for his high-energy drumming style and his contributions to Dead Kennedys’ punk rock sound.

Conclusion

The circumstances surrounding D.H. Peligro’s death have been clarified by Dead Kennedys. The band acknowledged Peligro’s battles with cancer and failing health, and paid tribute to their former drummer. Peligro’s contributions to punk rock will be remembered by fans and musicians alike.

