Dead – Death – Obituary News : Dead man found at Mother’s Rest Park in Dorchester

Man Found Dead at Mother’s Rest Park in Dorchester: Boston Police Investigate

Boston police are investigating after a man was found dead at Mother’s Rest Park at Four Corners on Washington St. in Dorchester. The incident occurred on Saturday night, and police responded to the park around 9:46 p.m. and remained on the scene into the early-morning hours Sunday.

The scene at the park was marked with about a dozen evidence markers scattered on the ground and on a picnic table. There were also some clothes lying next to some evidence markers. Police were seen collecting evidence, taking photographs, and investigating near the entrance of the park.

Detectives are investigating the incident, and it is still unclear how the man died. This is a developing story, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

The Boston Police Department is urging anyone with information about the incident to contact them immediately. They can be reached through the department’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or through their website.

Mother’s Rest Park is a popular spot for families and individuals to relax and enjoy the outdoors. Located in the heart of Dorchester, the park offers a peaceful setting for residents to escape the hustle and bustle of the city.

The park is also home to a playground, basketball court, and walking paths. It is a well-known gathering spot for community events and celebrations.

However, the recent incident has left many local residents concerned about their safety. Some are calling for increased police presence in the area, while others are urging community members to come together to address the issue.

In response to the incident, Boston Mayor Kim Janey released a statement expressing her condolences to the victim’s family and urging anyone with information to come forward.

“This is a tragic incident, and our hearts go out to the victim’s family during this difficult time,” Janey said. “We are working closely with the Boston Police Department to investigate this incident and bring those responsible to justice. I urge anyone with information to come forward and help us solve this case.”

The incident at Mother’s Rest Park is just one of several recent incidents of violence in the city. In the past few weeks, there have been several shootings and stabbings, leaving many residents concerned about their safety.

The Boston Police Department has increased patrols in the affected areas and is working closely with community members to address the issue. They are urging anyone who witnesses suspicious activity to contact them immediately.

As the investigation into the incident at Mother’s Rest Park continues, local residents are hoping for answers and a resolution to the violence that has plagued the city in recent weeks. They are urging community members to come together to address the issue and to work with law enforcement to ensure the safety of all residents.

News Source : Julianne Lima

Source Link :Man found dead at Mother’s Rest Park at Four Corners in Dorchester – Boston 25 News/