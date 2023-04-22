Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Dead Mount Death Play” Anime Unveils English Dub Cast and Premiere

The Dead Mount Death Play anime has announced its English dub cast and premiere date.

Crunchyroll has announced that it will begin streaming the English dubbing for the TV anime adaptation of Ryta Fujimoto and Dead April Dead Shinta Play Death Narita. The announcement was made on Friday, with the English cast of voice actors being revealed. The anime premiered on April 10 and is set to air for two cours, with the second half of the show set to premiere in October.

English Cast

The English cast includes some of the notable and veteran voice actors, with voices like Aaron Roberts as Polka Shinoyama, Ricco Fajardo as Lucinano, Stephen Fu as Izumo, and Tia Ballard as Menou. Additional voices included in the cast are Lexi Nieto, Ian Meadmoore, John Gremillion, Tyson Rinehart, Mac McGee, Xan Cramer, Greg Silva, Stephen Sanders, Corey Wilder, and Ariel Graham.

Behind the English Dubbing

Jason Lord is directing the English dubbing, with Ian Emerson as the ADR engineer, Matt Grounds in charge of mixing, and Ben Phillips writing the script.

Anime Synopsis

Dead Mount Death Play is a story about a legendary hero who battled a necromancer god of corpses but ended up with something not right. In the final moments of the epic confrontation, the necromancer’s last move was a completely unexpected re-incarnation magic. Through space and time, a boy named Polka Shinoyama awakens feelings not quite his own. Who could have expected that the climactic battle between good and evil would end up like this?

Creators and Production

Manabu Ono (Sword Art Online: Alicization, Saki, and Sakura Wars the Animation) directs and oversees scriptwriting for the series alongside Yukie Sugawara (Overlord, The Vampire Dies in No Time) and Yoriko Tomita (My Dress-Up Darling, as Miss Beelzebub Likes).

Takaharu Ōkuma (Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater) is credited as the sub-director, and Yoshiki Kitai is the assistant director. GEEK TOYS animates the series, while Hisashi Abe (Chobits, Gunslinger Girl, Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System) designs the characters. Takayuki Yamaguchi is the sound director, and HALF H·P STUDIO produces sound production. F.M.F (Yūki Nara, eba, Kana Utatane) composes the music, while Sou sings the opening theme song “Nero” and Inori Minase sings the ending theme song “Aolite.”

Manga Publication

The manga has been published on Young Gangan magazine by Square Enix since 2017 alongside the English version by Yen Press.

In Conclusion

The Crunchyroll’s announcement has created anticipation among anime enthusiasts following Dead Mount Death Play. Excitement around this show is expected to grow with the additional English dubbing.