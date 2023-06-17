Dead – Death – Obituary News : Dead woman discovered in DuPage Correctional Center cell

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Detainee Found Dead in DuPage County Correctional Center: What Happened?

In the early morning of Friday, a tragic incident occurred at the DuPage County Correctional Center as a detainee was found dead in her jail cell. Crystal Blagaich, 42, was discovered unresponsive in her cell by a sheriff’s deputy during her regular rounds at around 6:15 a.m. Authorities reported that sheriff deputies immediately administered Narcan, performed CPR, and used a defibrillator in an attempt to revive Blagaich before paramedics arrived.

Unfortunately, their efforts were unsuccessful, and Blagaich was pronounced dead on arrival at Central DuPage Hospital. While an autopsy was performed, the cause of death was not immediately revealed. An investigation into the incident is currently being conducted by the Sheriff’s Office of Professional Standards.

According to a news release from the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office, the Correctional Center initially refused to take custody of Blagaich from the Elmhurst Police Department on Thursday due to a large, seemingly infected wound on her leg. She was then taken to Central DuPage Hospital for medical evaluation.

However, Elmhurst police returned with Blagaich to the Correctional Center three hours later, although it was unclear what treatments she received. Blagaich had a history of drug abuse and was showing withdrawal symptoms, which were noted by the Sheriff’s Office.

A body search was conducted, but no drugs were found in her possession. Blagaich was alert and awake when she was administered oral medication for drug withdrawal about an hour before she was found unconscious in her cell.

The circumstances surrounding Blagaich’s death raise several questions about the treatment of detainees in the DuPage County Correctional Center. The refusal to take custody of Blagaich due to her infected wound suggests that the Correctional Center may not have been adequately equipped to handle her medical needs.

Moreover, the fact that Elmhurst police returned with Blagaich to the Correctional Center raises concerns about the medical care she received while in custody. It is unclear what treatments she received during her time at the hospital and whether they were sufficient to address her medical needs.

Additionally, the fact that Blagaich was administered medication for drug withdrawal shortly before she was found unconscious raises questions about the quality of care provided to detainees struggling with addiction. Withdrawal symptoms can be severe and potentially life-threatening, and it is essential that detainees receive proper medical attention during this time.

Overall, the death of Crystal Blagaich is a tragic reminder of the importance of providing adequate medical care to detainees in correctional facilities. It is essential that authorities take steps to ensure that all detainees receive the care and attention they need, regardless of their medical history or circumstances. As the investigation into Blagaich’s death continues, it is up to the authorities to take action to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

DuPage Correctional Center Inmate deaths Women in prison Prison conditions Criminal justice system

News Source : Brielle Conwell- Daily Herald Media Group

Source Link :Woman found dead in her cell at DuPage Correctional Center – Shaw Local/