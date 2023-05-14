Dead – Death – Obituary News : Dead woman found at construction site in NE Delhi

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Woman found dead at under-construction building in north-east Delhi

A woman was found dead at an under-construction building in north-east Delhi on Monday morning. The police have registered a case of murder and are investigating the matter.

The incident

The woman, identified as 32-year-old Radha, was found lying in a pool of blood on the ground floor of the building. The police were informed about the incident by the security guard of the building.

According to the police, Radha was a resident of the nearby area and had been missing since Sunday evening. Her family had filed a missing person complaint on Sunday night.

Investigation

The police are investigating the matter and have collected evidence from the scene of the crime. The body has been sent for post-mortem to determine the cause of death.

The police are also questioning the security guard and other workers who were present at the building to find out if they saw or heard anything suspicious.

Reaction

The incident has shocked the local community, with many expressing their concern over the safety of women in the area. The police have assured the public that they are doing everything possible to solve the case and bring the culprits to justice.

The incident comes at a time when crimes against women in Delhi have been on the rise. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Delhi recorded the highest number of crimes against women in 2019.

Conclusion

The incident is a grim reminder of the need for better safety and security measures for women in Delhi. The authorities need to take urgent steps to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.

It is also important for the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities. Together, we can create a safer and more secure environment for everyone.

News Source : The Madras Tribune

Source Link :Woman found dead at under-construction building in north-east Delhi/