Dead – Death – Obituary News : Dead woman found at Delhi construction site

A Shocking Incident: Woman Found Dead in an Under-Construction Building in Delhi

On Saturday, a 33-year-old woman named Meena Giri was found dead in an under-construction building in Delhi’s Sonia Vihar area. The police arrived at the scene after a call was received by the control room at around 10.34 a.m. Upon reaching the spot, Meena was found lying dead with blood on her head and face. The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the community and has left many wondering what could have led to such a tragic outcome.

The Victim and Her Husband

Meena Giri hailed from Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, and was married to Kripa Shankar, who also worked as a daily wage laborer. According to Kripa Shankar, Meena had been missing since 7:00 p.m. on Friday evening. This information has led the police to believe that the murder may have taken place sometime during the night.

The Accused

The police have identified the accused as Manjesh Kumar, a 30-year-old daily wage laborer who was also working at the house where the dead body was found. However, he is currently absconding, and his phone is switched off. Efforts are being made to trace him, and a case under Section 302 (murder) is being registered at the Sonia Vihar police station.

Investigation

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has been called to the scene to collect evidence, which could help in the investigation. The police are also interviewing witnesses and trying to piece together what happened that night. The motive for the murder is yet to be determined, and the police are exploring all possible angles.

The Community’s Response

The incident has sparked outrage in the community, with many demanding justice for Meena Giri and her family. The police have assured the public that they are doing everything in their power to solve the case and bring the perpetrator to justice.

Conclusion

This incident is a tragic reminder of the dangers that women in India face on a daily basis. It is essential that the authorities take steps to ensure the safety of women and bring perpetrators of such crimes to justice. The community must come together to support the victim’s family and demand that the authorities take swift action to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

News Source : CanIndia News

Source Link :Woman found dead at an under-construction building in Delhi/