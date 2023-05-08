Dead – Death – Obituary News : Deadly Accident in Barabanki: 5 Killed, Many Injured in Bahraich and Moradabad

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Barabanki Tragedy: Five Dead and 10 Injured in Road Accident

Barabanki, a district in Uttar Pradesh, witnessed a tragic incident at a wedding celebration. A van carrying wedding guests collided with a truck on the wrong side of the road in the Deva Kotwali area, resulting in the death of five individuals and leaving 10 others injured. The impact of the collision caused the car’s bumper to fly off. After the accident, the truck driver fled the scene. All the injured were admitted to the trauma center in Lucknow in critical condition.

Details of the Accident

The accident occurred on the Kisan Path near Sahera village, close to the town of Barabanki. A group of 10 people had arrived from Hardoi to attend a wedding ceremony in the Madarpur village of the Gadia Chauki area under the city Kotwali. The van was carrying all the passengers at high speed when it collided with the truck on the wrong side of the road. The collision was so severe that the van was completely destroyed, and five individuals lost their lives on the spot. The remaining 10 passengers were critically injured and rushed to the trauma center in Lucknow for treatment.

The truck driver, responsible for the accident, immediately fled the scene, leaving the injured passengers behind. The police have launched an investigation to catch the culprit.

Another Road Accident in Bahraich

Another fatal road accident occurred in Bahraich when a bike rider and his nephew died after being hit by a private bus. The bike rider and his nephew were on their way to the funeral when the bus hit them. The bus driver fled the scene immediately after the accident. The police took the body for postmortem and started an investigation into the matter. Both the uncle and nephew were residents of Nanakpura village in the Risia police station area.

10 Dead in Moradabad Road Accident

A severe road accident claimed the lives of ten individuals in Moradabad. The accident occurred on Sunday, and the number of casualties increased to ten. The police and administration officials are providing better treatment to the injured in hospitals. Currently, 13 people are undergoing treatment, with five being treated in the district hospital, and eight are being treated in private hospitals.

Heavy Rain Alert in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms in 29 districts of Uttar Pradesh, along with Uttarakhand. The authorities have requested people to take necessary precautions and avoid traveling during heavy rainfall.

CM Yogi Roars in Shahjahanpur Election Campaign

While campaigning for the upcoming Nikay elections, CM Yogi Adityanath addressed a rally in Shahjahanpur and claimed that Uttar Pradesh was a state of fear and terror before 2017. He assured the people that his government had taken several measures to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens.

News Source : Preeti Chauhan

Source Link :Accident in Barabanki five died many injured uncle-nephew death in Bahraich Moradabad Hadsa | Accident In UP: हरदोई से बाराबंकी शादी समारोह में आई कार हादसे का शिकार, 5 की गई जान, कई घायल, बहराइच में चाचा-भतीजे की मौत/