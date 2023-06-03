Dead – Death – Obituary News : Deadly Balasore Train Accident: One of India’s Worst Tragedies, See List of 8 Major Accidents

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Odisha Train Tragedy: A Grim Reminder of India’s History of Disastrous Train Accidents

On Friday, a horrific train accident in Odisha claimed the lives of at least 288 passengers and left over 1000 injured. This tragedy is being considered one of the worst train accidents to have occurred in India since its Independence. The accident involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a freight train.

Unfortunately, train accidents are not a new phenomenon in India. The country has a long history of train accidents, and the Odisha tragedy is just another grim reminder of this fact. Here are some of the worst train accidents that have occurred in India over the years:

Bihar Train Tragedy, June 6, 1981: This remains the worst train accident to have ever occurred in India. The accident involved a train which fell into the Bagmati river while crossing a bridge, claiming the lives of over 750 passengers.

Purushottam Express Collision, August 20, 1995: This accident took place in Uttar Pradesh when the Purushottam Express collided with the Kalindi Express, resulting in the death of around 305 passengers.

Awadh Assam Express Collision, August 2, 1999: The Awadh Assam Express collided with the Frontier Golden Temple Mail at Gaisal station in Katihar division of Bihar. Over 285 passengers lost their lives in the accident, and more than 300 were injured.

Jammu Tawi-Sealdah Express Accident, November 26, 1998: This accident occurred in Punjab when the Jammu Tawi-Sealdah Express collided with three derailed coaches of the Frontier Golden Temple Mail. Over 212 passengers lost their lives in the accident.

Indore-Patna Express Derailment, November 20, 2016: The accident occurred near Kanpur, where 14 coaches of the Indore-Patna Express derailed, resulting in the death of 152 passengers and over 260 injured.

Jnaneswari Express Derailment, May 28, 2010: The Jnaneswari Express derailed and collided with a goods train near Jhargram in West Bengal, resulting in the death of 148 passengers.

Hawrah Rajdhani Express Derailment, September 9, 2002: The Hawrah Rajdhani Express fell into the Dhave river in Bihar, claiming the lives of over 140 passengers.

Pamban-Dhanuskodi Passenger Train Tragedy, December 23, 1964: The train was caught in a cyclone near Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu, and over 126 passengers lost their lives.

In conclusion, the Odisha train tragedy is yet another disaster that has shaken the country, leaving many families devastated. The government needs to take immediate steps to improve the safety of the railway system and ensure that such horrific accidents do not happen again. The railway authorities need to carry out regular maintenance checks, upgrade the infrastructure, and train the staff to handle emergency situations. Only then can India’s railways become safer and more reliable for millions of passengers who use them every day.

Bagmati river train accident Bihar train accidents Train accidents in India Worst train accidents in history Balasore train derailment

News Source : सतीश कुमार सिंह

Source Link :Balasore Train Accident 288 death bihar 1981 train fell Bagmati river killing 750 passengers worst train accidents know here 8 major accidents see list | Balasore Train Accident: आजादी के बाद सबसे भीषण ट्रेन दुर्घटनाओं में से एक, यहां जानें 8 बड़े हादसे, देखें लिस्ट/