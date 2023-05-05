Dead – Death – Obituary News : Deadly Bus-Auto Collision in Chengalpattu: 6 Killed, Including Children and Women

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Auto Accident in Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu Claims Six Lives

On the East Coast Road in Mamallapuram district, six people lost their lives in an auto accident. Around 30 people were traveling in a government-run ambulance from Chennai. Six people, including a family of six and a salesperson, were traveling in an auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle, respectively, and met with an accident at the intersection of Kadalur-Kadampadi-Manamai area. In this accident, two children, three women, and the auto driver lost their lives on the spot. The police and ambulance services immediately arrived at the scene and transferred the injured to the government hospital in Chengalpattu for treatment.

Investigations Reveal Negligence as the Cause of the Accident

The investigation conducted by the police force of Mamallapuram district revealed that the auto driver was negligent and caused the accident. The auto driver was speeding and trying to overtake the ambulance, which led to the collision. The auto driver and passengers were crushed to death in the impact. The police have registered a case and are trying to trace the auto driver’s family to inform them about the tragedy.

Government Offers Relief to the Victims’ Families

The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M.K. Stalin, announced a compensation of INR 2 lakhs to the families of the deceased. The Chief Minister expressed his condolences to the families and assured them of all possible support from the government.

Conclusion

The accident in Mamallapuram is a tragic incident that claimed the lives of six people. It is a reminder of the importance of following traffic rules and regulations and the need to drive responsibly. The government’s swift response in providing relief to the victims’ families is commendable. It is essential to ensure that such accidents do not occur in the future, and steps must be taken to prevent them.

News Source : கிஷோர்

Source Link :Chengalpattu Mamallapuram Accident Goverment Bus Vs Auto 6 Death Including 2 Child 3 Women And Auto Driver Death/