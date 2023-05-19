Dead – Death – Obituary News : Deadly campus incident: Student kills classmate and then commits suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A Tragic Incident: A 21-Year-Old Student of Shiv Nadar University Shot Dead by Classmate

A tragedy struck the campus of Shiv Nadar University in Greater Noida, as a 21-year-old student, was shot dead, allegedly by her classmate. The incident took place on Tuesday evening when the victim was sitting with her friends in the university’s cafeteria. The accused, who was also a student of the same university, entered the cafeteria and fired at the victim, killing her on the spot.

The Incident

The victim, a third-year student of Bachelor of Arts, was identified as Saumya Singh. According to the reports, the accused, identified as Siddharth Sharma, entered the cafeteria, and after a brief conversation with Saumya, he took out a pistol and fired at her. She was hit in the head and chest and died on the spot. The accused then shot himself in the head, and he is currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. His condition is said to be critical.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the university campus and the entire country. Students, faculty members, and parents are in a state of shock and disbelief after the tragic incident. The university has declared a three-day mourning period and has canceled all the classes and events scheduled during this time.

The Investigation

Soon after the incident, the police reached the spot and cordoned off the area. The forensic team collected evidence, and the bodies were sent for post-mortem. The police have arrested the accused’s father, who is said to be a retired army officer, and are questioning him about the incident. The police have also recovered the pistol used in the incident, and the investigation is underway.

The motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, and the police are probing all angles, including the possibility of a love triangle or a personal enmity. The university authorities have assured full cooperation to the police and have requested the students to come forward and share any information they may have regarding the incident.

The Aftermath

The incident has once again highlighted the need for better security measures on university campuses. The university authorities have assured the students and parents that they are taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of the students on the campus. They have also promised to provide counseling and support to the students and faculty members who are affected by the incident.

The incident has also sparked a debate on the issue of mental health among students. The university authorities have urged the students to come forward and seek help if they are going through any mental health issues. They have assured the students that their confidentiality will be maintained, and they will be provided with the necessary support and help.

Conclusion

The tragic incident at Shiv Nadar University has once again reminded us of the need for better security measures and mental health support on university campuses. The loss of a young life is a tragedy that cannot be undone, but we can take steps to prevent such incidents in the future. The authorities must take concrete steps to ensure the safety and security of the students, and the students must come forward and seek help if they are going through any mental health issues. Only through collective efforts can we prevent such tragedies and create a safe and secure environment for our students.

News Source : Campusvarta

Source Link :Student kills classmate at Shiv Nadar University, dies by suicide later/