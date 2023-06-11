Dead – Death – Obituary News : Deadly Car Crash in Karur: 4 Fatalities

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Four People Killed in Collision Between Mini Truck and Lorry in Karur

In a tragic incident, four people lost their lives in a collision between a mini truck and a lorry with a trailer near South India in Karur. Three women were among the deceased.

The accident occurred on a highway near a temple in the early hours of the morning. The mini truck was traveling from Kovil to Pudukottai when it collided with the lorry, resulting in a devastating impact. The impact was so severe that the mini truck was crushed under the trailer of the lorry.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Pooja (20), Sangeetha (22), Deepa (24), and Karthikeyan (28). Three of them died on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

The injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where they were treated for their injuries. The doctors declared three of them out of danger, while one of them is still receiving treatment in the hospital.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. They are examining the CCTV footage to determine the cause of the accident. They suspect that the accident may have occurred due to overspeeding or driver fatigue.

The incident has once again highlighted the need for safe driving practices on the highways. The authorities must ensure that the highways are well-lit and have proper signages to avoid such accidents. The drivers must also be educated about the importance of following traffic rules, especially on highways.

It is crucial to remember that accidents can have a devastating impact on the lives of the victims and their families. Therefore, it is essential to take all necessary precautions while driving, such as wearing a seatbelt, avoiding overspeeding, and not driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The families of the deceased have been informed, and the authorities are providing them with the necessary support. The incident is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of valuing every moment we have with our loved ones.

Conclusion

The accident in Karur is a tragic reminder of the need for safe driving practices on the highways. The authorities must take necessary measures to ensure that the highways are safe for all travelers. The drivers must also be educated about the importance of following traffic rules and driving responsibly. We must all remember that accidents can have a devastating impact on the lives of the victims and their families, and we must take all necessary precautions to avoid them.

News Source : Dinamalar

Source Link :Karur road accident 4 death | கரூர் சாலை விபத்தில் 4 பேர் பலி/