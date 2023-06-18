Dead – Death – Obituary News : Deadly PC bug: Charger/boar collision instantly kills player

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Strange Case of Insta-Kills in Uldur’s Cavern

As a seasoned player at level 75, I thought I had seen it all. But recently, I’ve noticed something strange happening inside Uldur’s cavern. Whenever I kill a charger or boar as it’s charging towards me, I get insta-killed by their attacks. This is not just limited to regular chargers, but also elite ones.

The Normal Charge Hit

To put things into perspective, a normal charge hit would only do about 20-25% of my life. As a player who has been through many battles, I know how to dodge and mitigate damage from these attacks. However, something peculiar happens whenever I kill a charger as it’s charging towards me.

Insta-Kills

The moment the charger dies, its attack hits the tip of my hitbox and I get insta-killed. This is not just a one-time occurrence. I’ve been able to recreate this scenario multiple times, even in isolation without any other enemies, elixirs, or imbuements.

Recreating the Scenario

To recreate the scenario, I let the charger charge towards me and then kill it just before it hits me. The moment it dies, its attack hits the tip of my hitbox and I get insta-killed. This only happens when I kill the charger as it’s charging towards me. If I kill it before it charges or after it hits me, I don’t get insta-killed.

Does Anyone Else Notice This?

I’m not the only player who has noticed this strange occurrence. Other players have reported the same issue in Uldur’s cavern. It seems to be a glitch in the game that needs to be addressed by the developers.

The Impact on Gameplay

This glitch has a significant impact on gameplay. It makes it difficult for players to progress through Uldur’s cavern and complete their quests. It also poses a risk to their characters as they can get insta-killed by a charger’s attack, even if they have full health.

Possible Fixes

There are a few possible fixes that the developers can implement to address this glitch. One solution could be to adjust the hitbox of the charger’s attack so that it doesn’t hit the tip of the player’s hitbox when it dies. Another solution could be to adjust the timing of the charger’s attack so that it doesn’t hit the player after it dies.

Conclusion

As a player who has invested a significant amount of time and effort into the game, it’s frustrating to encounter such a glitch. It not only affects my gameplay but also that of other players. I hope that the developers take notice of this issue and address it soon so that we can continue to enjoy the game without any hindrances.

News Source : Diablo IV Forums

Source Link :Getting hit by a charger/boar that dies as it hits player causes instant player death – PC Bug Report/