Dead – Death – Obituary News : Deadly Road Crash in Mizoram Leaves One Dead, Another Injured

Tragic Road Accident in Mizoram Leads to Death of Dholai Man, One Seriously Injured

A tragic road accident in Mizoram has led to the death of a man from Dholai and left another person seriously injured. The accident occurred on the Aizawl-Lunglei highway near Zotlang village on Tuesday morning. The victims were travelling in a car when their vehicle collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction. The impact of the collision was so severe that the car was completely destroyed.

The Deceased Victim

The deceased victim has been identified as Mr. Suresh Kumar Das, a resident of Dholai in Cachar district of Assam. He was travelling to Lunglei in Mizoram on official work when the accident occurred. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The Injured Victim

The injured victim has been identified as Mr. Manoj Sarkar, also a resident of Dholai. He was travelling with Mr. Das in the car when the accident occurred. He has suffered serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Aizawl. His condition is said to be critical.

The Cause of the Accident

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. However, preliminary investigations suggest that the accident may have occurred due to over-speeding and reckless driving. The road where the accident occurred is known for its sharp turns and steep slopes, which can be dangerous if not negotiated carefully.

The Aftermath of the Accident

The accident has shocked the people of Dholai, who are mourning the death of Mr. Das and praying for the speedy recovery of Mr. Sarkar. The local administration has expressed its condolences to the family of the deceased and has promised to provide all necessary assistance to the injured victim and his family.

The accident has once again highlighted the need for better road infrastructure and stricter enforcement of traffic rules in the region. The Aizawl-Lunglei highway is a crucial link between the two districts and sees a lot of traffic every day. However, the road is narrow and poorly maintained, making it prone to accidents. The local authorities have been urged to take immediate steps to improve the condition of the road and ensure the safety of commuters.

The Importance of Road Safety

The tragic accident in Mizoram is a grim reminder of the importance of road safety. According to the World Health Organization, road accidents are one of the leading causes of death and injury worldwide. In India alone, more than 1.5 lakh people lose their lives in road accidents every year. Most of these accidents are preventable and occur due to human error, such as over-speeding, drunk driving, and not wearing seat belts.

It is the responsibility of every individual to follow traffic rules and drive safely. We must also demand better road infrastructure and stricter enforcement of traffic rules from our authorities. Together, we can make our roads safer and prevent such tragic accidents from occurring in the future.

Conclusion

The tragic road accident in Mizoram has left a community in mourning and highlighted the need for better road infrastructure and stricter enforcement of traffic rules in the region. It is important for all of us to remember that road safety is everyone’s responsibility, and we must do our part to prevent accidents from occurring. Let us honour the memory of Mr. Suresh Kumar Das by pledging to drive safely and demand better road infrastructure from our authorities.

News Source : Barak Bulletin

Source Link :Tragic road accident in Mizoram leads to death of Dholai man, One seriously injured – Barak Bulletin/