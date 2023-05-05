Dead – Death – Obituary News : Dean Corren, Progressive Leader, Passes Away at 67

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Dean Corren: A Champion of Progressivism in Vermont

On Tuesday, July 20, 2021, Dean Corren passed away following a cardiac event, leaving behind a legacy as a champion of progressive politics in Vermont. Corren, who was 67 years old, spent several decades of his life dedicated to political activism and public service, both inside and outside of government. He was a cofounder of the Vermont Progressive Party and a former member of the Vermont House of Representatives.

Corren’s political career began in 1988 when he was appointed to the Burlington Electric Commission. He went on to work for then-U.S. Representative Bernie Sanders and served four terms in the Vermont House. In 2014, Corren launched a campaign for lieutenant governor, running on a platform of single-payer healthcare and climate action. Despite winning the Democratic nomination, he lost the general election to Republican Phil Scott.

But Corren was more than just a politician. He was a brilliant inventor and scientist, holding patents for a digitized pen user interface for computer-assisted design and an underwater turbine that harnessed the power of rivers and tides. He eventually went to work for a company called Verdant Power, which deployed his technology in New York City’s East River.

Corren played a key role in transforming the progressive coalition that formed around Bernie Sanders’ mayoral campaigns in Burlington into a political party, known as the Vermont Progressive Party. While he ran his first two House campaigns as an independent, he became the third member of the party to serve in the Legislature. There, he became a leading voice for progressive causes that were ahead of their time, including single-payer healthcare, medical aid-in-dying, and LGBTQ+ rights.

One of Corren’s greatest successes in the Legislature was his work to prevent the deregulation of Vermont’s electric utilities. He also introduced an unsuccessful amendment to legalize gay marriage in 2000, years before it became law in Vermont.

Throughout his political career, Corren was known for his kindness and decency. He was a trustworthy and smart leader who had a significant impact on Vermont’s political landscape. His friends and colleagues remember him as a Renaissance-type spirit and a true champion of progressivism.

Corren is survived by his wife, Cindy Wolkin, his son Sidney Corren, and three stepdaughters. His legacy lives on in the Vermont Progressive Party and the many progressive causes he fought for throughout his life.

News Source : VTDigger

Source Link :Progressive champion Dean Corren dies at 67/