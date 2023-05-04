Dead – Death – Obituary News : De’Andre Tommie Shot and Killed on Wadmalaw Island

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

De’Andre Tommie Obituary, Death

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a suspicious death as De’Andre Tommie, an 18-year-old from Wadamalaw Island. On Wednesday morning, Tommie was found shot in a vehicle outside a residence on Roseville Road. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident as a possible homicide.

Details of the Incident

The body of De’Andre Tommie was discovered at approximately 6:00 am on Wednesday, in the 2700 block of Roseville Road, close to Cherry Point Road. Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene and found Tommie inside a vehicle, with gunshot wounds. The vehicle was parked outside a residence on Roseville Road.

As of the time of this writing, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward. They can be contacted at (843) 743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

Remembering De’Andre Tommie

De’Andre Tommie was just 18 years old at the time of his death. He was a resident of Wadamalaw Island, where he was known as a friendly and outgoing young man. Tommie’s family and friends are devastated by his sudden and tragic death.

Tommie’s loved ones describe him as someone who was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was known for his kindness and generosity, and he had a smile that could light up a room. Tommie had a passion for basketball and was a talented player. He had dreams of playing professionally one day.

De’Andre Tommie will be deeply missed by his family and friends. His death is a tragic loss for his community, and his memory will be cherished by all who knew him.

The Investigation Continues

The investigation into the death of De’Andre Tommie is ongoing. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is working tirelessly to gather evidence and identify any potential suspects. They are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

As the community mourns the loss of De’Andre Tommie, they are also coming together to demand justice. Tommie’s death is a reminder of the senseless violence that plagues our communities and the need for greater efforts to prevent such tragedies from occurring.

A Final Farewell

De’Andre Tommie’s family and friends will gather to say goodbye to him in a final farewell. While his life was cut tragically short, his memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

Rest in peace, De’Andre Tommie. You will never be forgotten.

