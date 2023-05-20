Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death and Funeral Details for Russell W. Akridge – Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Russell W. Akridge Obituary, Death

When it is required to split ways with someone that we adore and cherish, it is never an easy procedure, but there are instances when it is vital to do so. When Russell W. Akridge passed away on May 17, 2023, he was a resident of Warsaw, Indiana. The date of his passing was May 17. At the time of his departure, he was 55 years old and had a home in the city of South Bend in the state of Indiana.

Early Life and Family

Russell W. Akridge was born in 2023. His parents were Walter Akridge and Joyce Akridge (Tinsley). Unfortunately, both of his parents had already gone to be with the Lord at the time of his passing. Joyce was the name of his mother, and Walter was the name of his father when he was born.

Final Goodbyes

His dedicated family members and old friends have an obligation to pay their final respects to him and say their goodbyes before he dies away. You are more much welcome to record your condolences for the family in the guestbook that has been made available just for that function, and the family will really appreciate you doing so. The guestbook has been made available specifically for that function. Access to the guestbook has been granted specifically for the purpose of fulfilling this requirement.

Surviving Family Members

As a result of the fact that both of his parents had already passed away, his death did not come as a shock to anyone. His children Cristal and David, in addition to his sister Teresa Brown of Mishawaka and his brother Michael Akridge (Juanita) of Tennessee, as well as his nieces and nephews Dannielle, Valerie, Jesse, Courtney, Kristen, Tiffany, Joe, James, Jeffrey, and Raymond, as well as his great-nieces Anya and JoyAnn and his great-nephew Shawn, are some of the people who will miss him after he passes away.

Final Thoughts

It is always difficult to say goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Russell W. Akridge will be missed by many, but his memory will live on through his family and loved ones. Rest in peace, Russell.

News Source : obituary updates

Source Link :Russell W. Akridge Obituary, Death, Funeral Details – obituary updates/