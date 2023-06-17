Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death Announcement and Funeral Arrangements

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Unfortunately, the world lost a young and courageous soul on June 14, 2023. Malia Jusczyk, a 14-year-old girl from Plainville, Massachusetts, passed away after a long battle with neuroblastoma, a form of cancer. Her family, friends, and loved ones are mourning her loss and remembering her as a fierce and brave warrior who touched many lives during her brief time on this earth.

Malia’s obituary provides few details about her funeral services, but it is clear that her passing has left a deep void in the hearts of those who knew her. She fought cancer for 26 months before passing away suddenly, leaving behind a legacy of strength and resilience that will not be forgotten.

Malia was known for her adventurous spirit and her willingness to try new things. She excelled at baking, football, and softball, and was a freshman representative for the Tri-County Sports Boosters. Her family and friends remember her as a wild and free spirit who loved life and cherished her loved ones.

But Malia’s life was not without struggle. She had been fighting cancer since she was just three years old, and despite periods of remission, the disease returned last year. Her family and community rallied around her, praying for her recovery and supporting her through her treatments. Malia’s strength and determination inspired many, and her bravery in the face of such a devastating illness will always be remembered.

In the wake of her passing, many have taken to social media to pay tribute to Malia and offer condolences to her family. One tribute reads, “Our beautiful, fierce, brave 14yo warrior, Malia Jusczyk, has passed away. Her spirit and smiles will live on in our hearts, and we will never forget her. Please pray for Malia’s parents Megan and Glen, and brother Kole. I am so grateful we could sing to her and help deliver A Million Smiles. We’ll ensure the mission continues for many others in Malia’s honor. Malia, you can now rest. Our fight to crush pediatric cancer will continue; you’ve done your part. We love you.”

Malia’s passing is a reminder of the devastating toll that cancer can take on young lives. Her bravery and determination in the face of such a challenging illness are an inspiration to all who knew her, and her legacy will live on through the countless lives she touched during her time on this earth. Rest in peace, Malia. You will be missed.

